Former leaders Walmart and Whole Foods Market see largest declines, with scores dropping 20 or more percentage points since 2024

- Toxic-Free Future's Cheri Peele, report co-authorSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly half of major retailers evaluated in a new report are backsliding on their efforts to reduce toxic chemicals and plastics in products and packaging, after a decade of growing retailer action. Former Retailer Report Card leaders Walmart and Whole Foods Market saw the largest score decline, each dropping 20 or more percentage points since 2024.The 2026 Retailer Report Card, published by Toxic-Free Future through its Mind the Store program, evaluates 50 major retailers in the U.S. and Canada on their policies to reduce toxic chemicals and plastics in products and packaging. Exposure to certain toxic chemicals has been linked to serious health harms, including chronic diseases like cancer and Parkinson's disease, as well as infertility and learning and developmental disabilities. By eliminating hazardous chemicals from products and packaging, retailers can help prevent harmful exposures before they happen.Key findings:-Nearly half of retailers are backsliding. Of 45 retailers evaluated in both 2024 and 2026, 22 (49%) saw their scores decline by at least two percentage points. Walmart and Whole Foods Market had the largest declines, each dropping by 20 or more percentage points, while Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Walgreens each dropped by more than 10 percentage points. More than four months past its extended deadline and just days before the report's release, Whole Foods Market disclosed new progress on toxic chemicals that would have earned additional points had the information been provided during the evaluation period that ended in July.-Public commitments to reduce toxic chemicals and plastics have dropped sharply. Only 10% of retailers have measurable, public goals to reduce or eliminate toxic chemicals and plastics, compared with 44% in 2024.-Fewer retailers are reporting progress reducing toxic chemicals and plastics. Just 44% (22 retailers) reported progress reducing or eliminating toxic chemicals or plastics in 2026, down from 68% (34 retailers) in 2024. Examples include phasing out PFAS in food packaging, cookware, and textiles; bisphenols in receipt paper; and PVC plastic in packaging.-Overall retailer progress has stalled. The average grade remains a D+, unchanged from 2024.-Sixteen retailers land in the“Toxic Hall of Shame”: Nearly one-third of retailers evaluated (16 out of the 50) received failing F grades, landing them in the 2026 Toxic Hall of Shame. These include Trader Joe's, McDonald's, and 7-Eleven, which also received failing grades in 2024, as well as newly evaluated retailers Wayfair and Williams-Sonoma.-Leading retailers show continued progress is possible. Apple earned the highest score with an A grade, followed by IKEA, Target, and Sephora with A- grades.“After a decade of growing retailer action, this backsliding should be a wake-up call,” said Cheri Peele, report co-author and director of government and market policy at Toxic-Free Future.“Companies know how to make products safer, and this year's leaders show that progress is possible. Protecting people's health must remain a priority.”“Consumers should not have to be experts in toxic chemicals to protect their health,” said Dr. Lora Shahine, reproductive endocrinologist and OB-GYN, PNWF Seattle, an IVY Fertility Center.“Retailers have the power to prevent harmful exposures before products ever reach store shelves. That kind of prevention is especially important for children's health, reproductive health, and the health of families.”The consequences of toxic chemicals and plastics extend far beyond store shelves, affecting communities throughout the production, transportation, use, and disposal of hazardous chemicals used to make everyday products and packaging. For many families, particularly those in low-income communities and communities of color, access to affordable products that are also safe is especially important.Of the 50 retailers evaluated, Dollar Tree was recognized as the most improved retailer, improving its score by 16 percentage points since 2024.“Families shouldn't have to choose between what they can afford and their health,” said José Bravo, national coordinator of the Campaign for Healthier Solutions.“It's encouraging to see Dollar Tree restrict more harmful chemicals and require more transparency and accountability from suppliers at a time when other retailers are backsliding. Dollar stores tend to operate in communities that are overburdened by pollution and other stressors on health. Even small improvements to dollar store chemical policies make a real difference.”Investors are paying attention, too. Retailers that fail to address toxic chemicals could face significant financial liabilities, increased scrutiny over corporate transparency, and threats to their long-term business value.“Investors see dependency on hazardous chemicals as a growing financial risk,” said Alexandra McPherson, director of the Investor Environmental Health Network at Clean Production Action.“When retailers walk back measurable goals, they leave shareholders in the dark about growing regulatory and litigation exposure. Retailers investing in safer chemistry are positioning themselves for long-term value, while those backsliding are taking on risks their investors can't see.”Even as many retailers are moving backward, past progress shows what's possible when companies take action and states strengthen protections. For example, before Washington state's ban on toxic bisphenols in receipts took effect in January 2026, several retailers including Best Buy, Costco, CVS Health, REI, Target, TJX, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market, and others had already begun eliminating toxic bisphenols from receipts nationwide, demonstrating that safer alternatives were possible. Washington state's ban was followed by California passing a similar law in September 2026, showing how retailer action and strong state policies can build on each other to drive safer practices across the marketplace.“Strong state policies that put health first, together with retailer action, help drive safer products across the marketplace,” said Sarah Doll, national director, Safer States.“Families deserve the same protections wherever they shop. Retailers should build on this progress, not move backward.”Toxic-Free Future is calling on retailers to strengthen their chemical safety policies by requiring suppliers to disclose chemicals and plastics in products and packaging, setting measurable public goals to phase out the most hazardous chemicals and plastics, and substituting them with safer solutions.Toxic-Free Future has contacted all 50 retailers evaluated to urge stronger chemical safety policies and measurable progress, and invites consumers to send messages to the 16 failing retailers' CEOs at RetailerReportCard

Stephanie Stohler

Toxic-Free Future

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Nearly half of major retailers evaluated are backsliding on efforts to protect health from toxic chemicals & plastics News Provided By Toxic-Free Future November 18, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Retail



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