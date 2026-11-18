Equality Now is calling for stronger tech regulation to tackle the algorithms, financial incentives, and platform designs that amplify online misogyny.

- Equality NowNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digital misogyny has a profoundly harmful impact across society. It shapes how women and girls are treated in relationships, workplaces and communities, fueling harassment, sexual abuse and violence while silencing women in public life.But what happens when the digital platforms we use every day are designed in ways that amplify misogyny and allow those creating and housing it to profit?A new report by international women's rights organization Equality Now examines how digital platforms are increasingly enabling the spread of misogyny and male supremacist ideologies, and facilitating various forms of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV).'The architecture of harm: Mapping the digital pathways to violence against women and girls,' maps how algorithms, platform design and commercial incentives amplify harmful content, facilitate radicalization and contribute to violence against women and girls, both online and offline. Drawing on global research and expert insights, it explores the connections between misogyny, extremism and threats to democratic participation, and identifies gaps in existing responses.Governments need to move beyond responding to individual incidents of online abuse and address the systems that enable male supremacist ideologies and gender-based violence to spread. Equality Now is calling for stronger government accountability, safety-by-design regulation, and prevention measures that address the structural drivers of harm.HOW DIGITAL PLATFORMS AMPLIFY AND PROFIT FROM MISOGYNYMisogyny is not confined to isolated or fringe online communities. Male supremacist narratives reach audiences across mainstream digital platforms, countries, languages and demographics, often through content that initially appears unrelated to gender-based violence.Social platform recommendation algorithms actively funnel young men and boys toward radicalizing environments. Research shows that new accounts belonging to young men can receive recommendations for manosphere and extremist content within just 26 minutes of platform use. Searches for seemingly harmless topics, including fitness, dating and financial advice, can become pathways to increasingly extreme narratives.These systems are profitable. Just ten previously banned accounts reinstated on X were estimated to have the potential to generate US$19 million annually in advertising revenue for the platform.This reveals a fundamental problem: the spread of misogyny is not simply a matter of individual users posting harmful content. Recommendation algorithms and commercial incentives can actively amplify these narratives, making the design and governance of digital platforms central to preventing harm.Male supremacist actors use platform monetization tools to profit from spreading misogynistic narratives and content that promotes violence against women and girls. The design and commercial incentives underpinning online spaces have actively shaped misogynistic abuse, including the creation and circulation of non-consensual sexualized deepfakes.Male supremacist ideologies have also been linked to other forms of violent extremism, with anti-rights movements using digital content to reach and recruit young men. Yet misogyny must be recognized as a serious harm in its own right, rather than addressed only when it is connected to other forms of extremism.WHAT DOES THE EVIDENCE TELL US ABOUT THE HARMS?Artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for abuse. Generative AI enables the creation of non-consensual sexualized deepfakes, while AI-driven recommendation systems can amplify male supremacist narratives and direct audiences toward increasingly extreme content. These developments expose gaps in existing legal and regulatory protections.Misogyny undermines women's rights and democratic participation. Gendered harassment and disinformation can silence women in public life, discourage participation and weaken support for gender equality and human rights. The normalization of misogynistic language in digital spaces also contributes to an environment in which abuse and discrimination become more acceptable.These harms are not experienced equally. Women and girls facing intersecting forms of discrimination, alongside LGBTQI+ communities and gender-diverse people, may experience disproportionate targeting. Effective responses must recognize these differences rather than treating digital violence as a uniform experience.Together, these findings point to a significant regulatory challenge. Laws that address individual acts of abuse cannot, on their own, tackle the technologies, design features and financial incentives of digital platforms that allow misogyny to spread.FROM AN ARCHITECTURE OF HARM TO AN ARCHITECTURE OF SAFETYGovernments cannot rely on technology companies to regulate themselves, particularly when commercial incentives can conflict with users' safety and fundamental rights.Effective legal responses must move beyond removing harmful content after it appears. They must address the systems that enable misogyny to spread, while protecting freedom of expression, privacy and other human rights.Equality Now's research identifies four interconnected priorities for governments and regulators.*** RECOGNIZE THE FULL CONTINUUM OF HARM: Legal and policy frameworks must recognize the connections between online harassment, sexual violence, domestic abuse and other forms of gender-based violence.Treating these harms as isolated incidents risks overlooking how misogynistic narratives and behaviors can escalate across digital and offline spaces. A more comprehensive approach would help governments strengthen prevention and ensure that legal protections reflect the different ways women and girls experience violence.*** MAKE SAFETY A REQUIREMENT OF TECHNOLOGY DESIGN: Online safety cannot depend solely on reactive content moderation or voluntary commitments from technology companies.Governments should introduce enforceable requirements for algorithmic transparency, measures to prevent the monetization of misogynistic content and obligations for technology companies to assess and prevent harm throughout the life cycle of their products.Independent, adequately resourced regulators are essential to enforcing these requirements and ensuring that oversight remains consistent with international human rights law and standards.*** STRENGTHEN COORDINATION ACROSS LEGAL AND INSTITUTIONAL SYSTEMS: Misogyny intersects with violence against women, digital governance and violent extremism, yet the institutions responsible for addressing these issues often operate separately.More effective responses require shared definitions, appropriate referral pathways and stronger coordination between relevant legal and regulatory frameworks. These approaches must also safeguard fundamental rights and ensure that responses to digital harms do not create new risks.*** INVEST IN PREVENTION BEFORE VIOLENCE OCCURS: Legal reform must be accompanied by education and community-based interventions that address the conditions allowing misogynistic narratives to take hold.Helping young people recognize harmful narratives, challenge grievance-based recruitment and resist the normalization of violence is an important part of preventing harm before it escalates.WHAT CAN GOVERNMENTS LEARN FROM EXISTING APPROACHES?Equality Now's new misogyny report builds on previous research on online safety regulation and access to justice. In the UK, Equality Now's brief 'Beyond guidance: Making the Online Safety Act work for women and girls ' examines the limitations of voluntary online safety guidance. Although the Online Safety Act has prompted improvements in children's online safety, comparable progress for women remains difficult to demonstrate. The analysis highlights the importance of enforceable duties, stronger oversight of platform design and accessible remedies for survivors.'Access to remedy for technology-facilitated gender-based violence in Africa,' developed through the Alliance for Universal Digital Rights (AUDRi), which was co-founded by Equality Now, examines the challenges survivors face when digital violence crosses borders, institutions and languages. It identifies opportunities to strengthen coordinated reporting pathways, culturally and linguistically inclusive platform mechanisms and regional cooperation on digital evidence and survivor protection.These resources demonstrate why effective responses require both stronger regulation of technology companies and justice systems capable of providing accessible, survivor-centered remedies.BUILDING SAFER DIGITAL SPACES THROUGH LAW AND ACCOUNTABILITYPreventing misogyny and technology-facilitated gender-based violence requires more than responding to individual incidents or removing harmful content.Governments must address the underlying systems that amplify misogyny, enable its monetization and allow gender-based harm to spread. This means combining enforceable safety requirements, independent regulatory oversight, coordinated legal responses and sustained investment in prevention.The goal is not simply to make digital spaces less harmful after abuse occurs, but to create an architecture of safety in which technology companies are accountable for the risks their products create and the rights of women and girls are protected from the outset.************************************************************Equality Now is a worldwide human rights organisation dedicated to securing the legal and systemic change needed to end discrimination against all women and girls. Since its inception in 1992, it has played a role in reforming over 140 discriminatory laws globally, positively impacting the lives of hundreds of millions of women and girls, their communities and nations, now and for generations to come.Working with partners at national, regional and global levels, Equality Now draws on deep legal expertise and a diverse range of social, political and cultural perspectives to continue to lead the way in steering, shaping and driving the change needed to achieve enduring gender equality, benefiting all.For more information on Equality Now's work on addressing technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), go to:

Tara Carey

Equality Now

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Tech platforms' business models amplify misogyny and gender-based violence, finds Equality Now report News Provided By Equality Now November 18, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Law, Politics, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics, World & Regional...



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