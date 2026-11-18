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Laura and Sneeveley

Inspired by Laura McGill, Her Beloved Plush Snail, and One Employee's Act of Kindness, Wild Republic Plans Worldwide Plush Donations on Giving Tuesday

INDEPENDENCE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sometimes the smallest things carry the greatest hope. This Giving Tuesday, international toy company Wild Republic is turning one woman's extraordinary story of resilience and love, along with one employee's act of compassion, into a global initiative bringing comfort to children facing medical challenges. Inspired by Florida physician Laura McGill, her beloved Wild Republic plush snail named“Sneeveley,” and a compassionate employee who helped reunite them, the company plans to donate Pocketkins plush Snails and other plush toys to hospitals and children's organizations around the world on Giving Tuesday, December 1.What started as a simple gift in 2007 became a source of comfort that Laura would cherish for nearly two decades. Given to her by her now-husband, Ryan, a small Wild Republic plush snail she affectionately named“Sneeveley” became her constant companion through medical school, her career as a physician, world travels and life's most difficult moments. But after losing Sneeveley in 2023, Laura faced her greatest challenge yet: life-threatening acute liver failure in 2024. During that frightening time, she longed for the familiar comfort of her beloved snail. Unable to find a replacement, she reached out to Wild Republic, unaware that her simple request would inspire something extraordinary.Although Sneeveley had been discontinued, Laura's story touched Arvind Sakthivel, a Wild Republic employee in India, who saw more than a request for a toy. Recognizing how much this little plush snail meant to her, he took the initiative to help, sharing her story with company leadership and working with colleagues to reunite Laura with a new Sneeveley. That act of kindness, reflecting Wild Republic's core value of Compassion & Empathy, helped inspire this year's global Giving Tuesday initiative. On December 1, Arvind is expected to travel from India to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he will join Laura and Wild Republic representatives to bring comfort and companionship to hospitalized children.“Sneeveley has been by my side through some of the most difficult moments of my life, and I can't thank Wild Republic enough for helping me find that comfort again,” said Laura McGill.“What started as a simple act of kindness from their team has grown into something so much bigger. Knowing that Wild Republic is now bringing that same comfort and companionship to children in hospitals around the world is incredibly meaningful to me.”“Laura's story reminds us that even the smallest toy can hold extraordinary meaning, and that a simple act of kindness can have an impact far beyond what we ever imagined,” said Vish Chandran, CEO of Wild Republic.“When Arvind learned what Sneeveley meant to Laura, he saw an opportunity to make a difference. His compassion reflects the values that guide our company every day. This Giving Tuesday, we're taking that same spirit of empathy and extending it to children around the world, bringing a little comfort, companionship and joy when they need it most.”For nearly 50 years, giving back has been at the heart of Wild Republic's mission. Founded by G.B. and Kamala Pillai in 1979, the company has a longstanding commitment to supporting people, wildlife and the environment through charitable initiatives around the world. Guided by its Promise to the Planet, Wild Republic believes that connecting people with nature can inspire a lifelong appreciation for the world around us. Through this Giving Tuesday initiative, the company is bringing together its commitment to the planet and its compassion for people, offering children the comfort of a plush companion while creating a small but meaningful connection to wildlife and the natural world.From supporting an orphanage in India to working with leading conservation organizations, Wild Republic continues to make a difference in communities worldwide. Its Giving Tuesday initiatives further reflect this commitment, including its 2025 campaign honoring Morgan Kaylor, which brought thousands of plush toys to hospitalized children. This year, inspired by Laura, Sneeveley and Arvind's kindness, the company is expanding its efforts globally.On Giving Tuesday, December 1, Wild Republic executives and team members will deliver Pocketkins Snails and other small plush toys through participating hospitals and children's organizations. U.S. hospitals and healthcare organizations currently identified for outreach include:- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital – St. Petersburg, FloridaTime: 10am EST- Port St. Joe's, FL Ascension Sacred Heart GulfTime: 3pm EST- Pensacola, FL Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred HeartTime: 9am CST- Panama City Beach, FL Sacred Heart Bay Beach Freestanding ERTime: 1pm CST- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast – Miramar, FloridaTime: 11:30am CST- North Walton Doctors Hospital – FloridaTime: 11am CST- Akron Children's Hospital – OhioTime: 10am EST- University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital - OhioTime: 11am EST- Children's Healthcare of America - AtlantaTime: 9:30am ESTWild Republic is also preparing to engage its international teams to identify hospital and community partners across Europe, Asia-Pacific and India. Specific countries, participating locations and donation arrangements will be announced as plans are finalized.For more information about Wild Republic, please visit WildRepublic or follow @wild_republic on Instagram.###About Wild RepublicWild Republic has been delighting consumers around the globe with an expansive collection of nature-related toys and gifts that foster curiosity about wildlife and educate children about the wonders of nature. Headquartered in Independence, Ohio, Wild Republic has offices throughout the world with international distribution serving zoos, museums, aquariums and retailers.

Laura Joelsson

Southard Communications

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WILD REPUBLIC TURNS ONE WOMAN'S STORY INTO A GLOBAL GIVING TUESDAY INITIATIVE BRINGING COMFORT TO HOSPITALIZED CHILDREN News Provided By Southard Communications November 18, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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