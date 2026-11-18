AI Native New Societies Announcement

New Societies Will Establish AI Engineering Standards, Professional Certifications, and BoKs to Transform How Enterprises Innovate and Perform

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI) today announced plans to launch two new AI-native professional societies in 2027, expanding its institutional mission to establish AI engineering standards, professional knowledge, and certification programs across major business disciplines.

The new societies will focus on two strategically important areas:

- AI in Innovation, Marketing, and Customer Experience (CX)

- AI in Modern Finance

Both initiatives will bring together industry executives, AI scientists, technology providers, researchers, and academic leaders to develop the engineering frameworks and professional competencies needed for AI-driven enterprise transformation.

Beyond AI Applications: Transforming Entire Professional Disciplines

Artificial intelligence is rapidly entering corporate functions, yet much of today's adoption remains focused on isolated applications, individual software products, and incremental process automation. AmericanAI believes the greater opportunity lies in fundamentally reengineering how business functions operate when intelligence, autonomous agents, and predictive models become integral to enterprise decision-making.

"Adding AI to existing processes is only the beginning," said Dr. Al Naqvi, Founder and CEO of AmericanAI. "The real transformation begins when we reconsider how entire professional disciplines should operate in an environment where intelligence can be engineered into decisions, workflows, and enterprise systems. Our objective is to help establish the standards and professional knowledge that will enable this transformation-not simply train people to use the latest AI tools."

Society for AI in Innovation, Marketing, and Customer Experience

The first society will address the convergence of three increasingly interconnected disciplines: innovation management, marketing, and customer experience.

AI is changing how organizations identify emerging opportunities, develop products, understand markets, engage customers, and manage relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. The society's research and standards agenda will encompass AI-driven innovation prediction, market and competitive intelligence, autonomous marketing agents, customer behavior modeling, personalization, customer journey engineering, and intelligent experience management. A central objective will be to establish frameworks for connecting innovation, market intelligence, customer engagement, and enterprise strategy into integrated AI-enabled systems.

Society for AI in Modern Finance

The second society will focus on the transformation of corporate finance and financial decision-making through advanced AI architectures.

Its research agenda will include intelligent financial planning and analysis, capital allocation, treasury management, risk modeling, forecasting, financial reporting, audit intelligence, and autonomous financial workflows. The society will also examine how AI agents, predictive models, advanced analytics, and intelligent financial systems can improve organizational decision-making while maintaining transparency, governance, and accountability.

"Finance is moving toward a future in which intelligent systems will increasingly participate in forecasting, evaluating investments, monitoring risks, and supporting strategic decisions," said Dr. Naqvi. "That transformation requires more than automation. It requires rigorous engineering principles, new professional competencies, and effective governance."

Establishing AI-Native Professional Standards

Both societies will build upon AmericanAI's research, professional education infrastructure, and experience developing AI Bodies of Knowledge and certification programs.

Their planned activities include:

- AI Engineering Standards: Technology-neutral frameworks for integrating intelligence and agentic systems into professional functions.

- Professional Bodies of Knowledge: Structured, continuously evolving knowledge frameworks covering AI architectures, applications, methodologies, and governance.

- Executive Education and Certification: Professional development programs and specialized CGENAI® certification pathways.

- Research and Publications: Technical research, case studies, emerging technologies, and industry best practices.

- Industry Collaboration: Executive working groups, professional communities, webinars, and participation in standards development.

These initiatives will be supported by AmericanAI's Executive Education and Development System, its integrated platform for professional knowledge, standards, education, certification, research, and community participation.

Invitation to Industry Leaders

AmericanAI expects to begin engaging selected industry executives, researchers, and institutional partners in preparation for the societies' 2027 launches.

Participating leaders will have opportunities to help shape research priorities, contribute to professional standards, and guide the development of AI-native knowledge and certification frameworks.

"Every major business discipline is approaching a fundamental inflection point," Dr. Naqvi added. "Our vision is to help establish the engineering foundations for professions in which artificial intelligence is no longer an added technology, but an integral part of how organizations create, manage, and deliver value."

About the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence

Founded in 2016, the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI) is an AI research, education, and professional standards organization serving commercial, government, and national security sectors. AmericanAI develops advanced AI models and architectures, professional Bodies of Knowledge, certification programs, executive education, and AI-focused professional societies. Its founder and CEO, Dr. Al Naqvi, is an AI scientist, former Fortune 500 Chief Procurement Officer and Global Sourcing Vice President, and author of 17 books, including three published with Wiley.

American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI)

Website:

Executives, academic institutions, technology organizations, and industry leaders interested in participating in the development of either society may contact AmericanAI for additional information at....

Marya Naqvi

AmericanAI

+1 202-823-7444

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