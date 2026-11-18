MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday that the state government has taken significant steps towards curbing air pollution levels in the national capital, while remarking that such measures take time to yield results and "magic cannot happen in a single day".

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said: "We all have to make collective efforts towards achieving a cleaner Delhi, magic does not happen in a single day; it takes some time to fix what has been ruined."

"Pollution peaks during the winter season and around Diwali. Since outside vehicles-especially BS4 vehicles-enter the city, given their fitness levels, so many vehicles coming in further add to pollution," he said, adding that the Delhi government has restricted the entry of those vehicles for now.

On the Rekha Gupta-led government's health preparations to tackle pollution-related illnesses, the Health Minister asserted that the Delhi government's Health Department is always prepared for these situations.

"We have already issued instructions since October for dedicated bed arrangements and doctors everywhere. If any patient arrives with breathing difficulties, adequate medicines, nebulisation facilities, and beds are available in every hospital to stabilise and comfort them," he said.

"I want to ensure the residents of Delhi that there will be no negligence when it comes to their health," Minister Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday decided to revoke GRAP STAGE III and switch to a less stringent set of restrictions, in view of the improving trend in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI).

Reacting to revocation of GRAP Stage 3, Pankaj Singh pointed to the role of Delhi government's Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and urged more number of people to shift towards electric vehicles.

"The contribution of EVs in this regard is quite significant. We want people to comfortably adopt the EV policy and switch their vehicles to EVs in the coming days," he said.

He also added that pollution emitted from transport, cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, is being controlled considerably.

"We will do even more as our buses are also being converted to EVs. Delhi now has the largest fleet of EV buses," the Minister said.

The Health Minister also added that the Delhi Cabinet has approved a one-time financial assistance of Rs one lakh for each of around 500 eligible Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) locations across the national capital.

"We are working towards a cleaner Delhi," he said.