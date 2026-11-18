MENAFN - IANS) Palakkad Nov 18 (IANS) The death of an infant at Mukkali in Attappady last week has brought the plight of Kerala's tribal population back into focus, with former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday visiting the bereaved family and alleging serious neglect of the community's healthcare needs.

In the past six months, around 10 infant deaths have been reported and Vijayan's visit comes on the day when the new D government completes six months in office.

Following his visit, Vijayan said the state government had shown grave negligence in addressing the health concerns of the tribal population and warned that no more lives should be lost.

He called for urgent intervention to ensure the safety and health of the tribal community.

His visit comes amid allegations that healthcare and welfare services in Attappady have deteriorated sharply in the six months since the UDF government assumed office.

Later after he visited the Kottathara Government Tribal Specialty Hospital, Vijayan alleged that scanning facilities had stopped functioning and that the hospital was facing an acute shortage of doctors.

The Agali Community Health Centre, which caters to pregnant women, was also reportedly facing serious disruptions.

Vijayan, the former Chief Minister, alleged that health workers involved in sickle cell disease treatment had been transferred en masse, while the National Health Mission's mobile clinics, laboratories and medical units had stopped functioning.

Contracts for ambulance clinics had also not been renewed, reportedly citing a shortage of funds.

"Financial assistance under the Janani Janma Raksha scheme for pregnant women has remained pending for months, while monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to mothers and support for patients and their bystanders have also reportedly been discontinued."

Vijayan also alleged that community kitchens attached to Anganwadis had been closed and mentor teachers engaged to support tribal students in schools had been removed.

The developments raise questions over the delivery of essential services in Attappady, particularly as Palakkad district has two Ministers in the state Cabinet.

Education Minister N. Samsudheen represents the constituency covering the tribal region, while Minister K.A. Thulasi holds the portfolio for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare.

The Opposition is likely to use the infant deaths and the alleged withdrawal of support systems to demand accountability from the state government, with the immediate challenge being to ensure that no further lives are lost in the region.