MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 24,150 crore for the financial year 2026-27 on the first day of the eighth session of the 17th Odisha Assembly.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, tabled the supplementary provision of Rs 24,150 crore, comprising Rs 17,990 crore for programme expenditure on various flagship welfare and development schemes, Rs 5,100 crore for Disaster Response Funds and Rs 1,060 crore for administrative expenditure.

Of the total Rs 17,990 crore earmarked for Programme Expenditure, the state government has allocated Rs 14,228 crore for State Sector Schemes, Rs 3,442 crore for Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Rs 320 crore for Central Sector Schemes.

The Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department has been allocated Rs 8389.76 crore in the supplementary budget, which includes the provision of Rs 8312 crore under MukhyaMantri Annapurna Yojana for food subsidy.

The state government allocated Rs 4999.39 crore, Rs 1246.33 crore and Rs 1390.74 crore for the Disaster Management, Health & Family Welfare and School & Mass Education departments respectively. The government has also made allocations for several new initiatives, including Rs 485 crore for the Gyanodaya–Siksha ru Samruddhi–KG to PG Free Education Scheme, Rs 316 crore for the Scheme for Financial Assistance to States for Public Health Infrastructure (FASPHI), Rs 174 crore for the Urban Challenge Fund and Rs 550 crore for land acquisition for new railway lines.

Among the major sectoral allocations, the state government has earmarked Rs 843 crore for the Industries and MSME sector, Rs 6,448 crore for SC and ST Development (including Rs 3,765 crore for TASP (Tribal Area Sub-Plan ) and Rs 2,646 crore for SCPSC (Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes), Rs 2,359 crore for infrastructure development and Rs 1,606 crore for the Agriculture and Allied sector, among others.

The government said the supplementary budget for the 2026-27 financial year is compliant with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms, as the additional provision is backed by resources through adjustments against savings or surrender of funds, or additional Central grants.

“With this Supplementary Budget, it is projected to maintain revenue surplus, contain fiscal deficit at around 3% of GSDP and maintain the debt-GSDP ratio at the year-end within the mandated level of 25%. This will enable the State to carry forward different developmental and welfare programmes,” the state government claimed.

Notably, the state government has presented an annual budget of Rs 3.10 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27, which was passed on March 31, 2026.