Devendra Fadnavis Unveils World Hindu Congress 2026 Logo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the official theme and logo on Wednesday for the upcoming World Hindu Congress 2026 in Mumbai from December 18 to 20, bringing together Hindu leaders, thinkers, entrepreneurs, activists and young people from around the world.

According to a press release, Fadnavis unveiled the official theme and logo of the World Hindu Congress 2026 in Mumbai, in the presence of Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, and MLA, Malabar Hill, Mumbai; Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group and Chairperson of the World Hindu Congress 2026; Swami Vigyananand, Initiator of the World Hindu Congress; Vishad, Vice Chairman of the World Hindu Congress; Swadesh Khetawat, Secretary of the World Hindu Congress; and Manoj Pochat, from the Organising Committee of the World Hindu Congress 2026.

The World Hindu Congress 2026 (WHC 2026) will be held from 18 to 20 December 2026 in Mumbai and is organised by the World Hindu Foundation. The World Hindu Congress 2026 is the fourth edition of this quadrennial global gathering, following the WHC held in New Delhi in 2014, Chicago in 2018 and Bangkok in 2023. It will bring together Hindu leaders, thinkers, entrepreneurs, activists and young people from across the world through seven concurrent thematic conferences on Economy, Education, Media, Politics, Women, Youth and Hindu Organisations, as well as strategic sessions on Bhasha, Samaj, Vishwakarma and Dharma. More than 4,000 delegates from over 60 countries are expected to participate.

The logo of the World Hindu Congress 2026 is a visual expression of its theme, Samānaṃ Vrataṃ Saha Cittam: Shared Commitment, Collective Resolve, the press release stated. A circle of human figures, joined hand in hand with their left hands, forms a flowing, wheel-like pattern. This represents shared commitment, while their right hands are raised in a collective pledge before the sacred fire, symbolising collective resolve.

The saffron-red and golden hues of the logo evoke sacrifice, purity, courage and prosperity. Beneath the emblem is the Sanskrit phrase Samānaṃ Vrataṃ Saha Cittam, drawn from the Atharvaveda, meaning Shared Commitment, Collective Resolve. It underlines the idea that Hindu resurgence is achieved when hearts, minds and efforts come together. Taken as a whole, the logo conveys that unity, rooted in Dharmic values and driven by a common resolve, is the true source of collective strength.

The emblem also features a sacred fire at the heart of the circle. It represents the Yajna - the spirit of selfless effort undertaken for the greater good as well as the light of knowledge and Dharma that guides the community. The press release further stated that the entire emblem is set within a square, yantra-inspired frame, a sacred geometric form in the Hindu tradition that signifies order, balance and a strong foundation upon which a shared vision can be built.

The World Hindu Congress is a global platform that brings together Hindu leaders, organisations and thinkers to collaborate towards the intellectual and material advancement of Hindus and the wider world. Hindus number over 1.2 billion, accounting for approximately 17 per cent of the world's population, and are spread across nearly 180 countries. The previous World Hindu Congress gatherings brought together 1,800 delegates from 53 countries in 2014, over 2,500 delegates from 60 countries in 2018, and 2,300 delegates from 62 countries in 2023. (ANI)