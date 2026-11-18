Odisha Police Steps Up Cyclone Akvan Preparedness in Central Range

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): In view of the impending Severe Cyclone Akvan and the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, storm surge and possible flooding in several coastal and adjoining districts, Odisha Police has further intensified its preparedness across all seven districts of Central Range. Special emphasis is being laid on the three coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, which have been placed in the Red Zone, necessitating heightened vigilance, proactive intervention and round-the-clock monitoring.

According to a press release by the Odisha Police, under the overall supervision and guidance of the Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Dr Satyajit Naik, Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, is closely monitoring the preparedness and emergency response mechanisms across the range. In accordance with the clarion call of the Chief Minister for Mission Zero Casualty, all district police units have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha. The IGP, Central Range, has reviewed the preparedness of all seven districts, namely Kataka Rural, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri, and instructed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to maintain the highest level of operational readiness in close coordination with the District Collectors, ODRAF, Fire Services, OSDMA, Health Department and other emergency response agencies.

Considering the vulnerability of coastal areas, low-lying habitations and riverine belts, special contingency arrangements have been made in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts. Police personnel have been deployed in vulnerable coastal pockets, cyclone-prone villages, embankment areas, riverbanks, flood-prone locations and other identified risk zones. Police teams are maintaining close coordination with the local administration and community representatives to facilitate the timely evacuation of residents to designated cyclone shelters. Special priority is being given to the safety and evacuation of elderly persons, children, women, pregnant women, persons with disabilities, sick individuals and other vulnerable sections of society. Police personnel have also been instructed to ensure that no person remains in an identified high-risk location once evacuation orders are issued by the competent authority.

As part of the intensified emergency response mechanism, 18 ODRAF teams have been deployed across the seven districts of Central Range, namely Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kataka, Khordha, Nayagarh, Kendrapara and Jajpur, to facilitate immediate rescue and emergency response operations. District police units are working in close coordination with ODRAF and Fire Services to rescue persons stranded in flooded or inaccessible areas, evacuate people from vulnerable habitations, clear fallen trees and road obstructions, and respond swiftly to emergencies arising from flooding, strong winds and damage to infrastructure. Police stations in vulnerable areas have been directed to maintain adequate manpower, vehicles, communication equipment, emergency lighting and essential rescue materials for immediate deployment. All District Police Control Rooms and Police Stations across Central Range have been placed on 24×7 alert.

Dedicated police personnel are monitoring distress calls, emergency information, public grievances and requests for assistance, while immediate response teams are being kept ready for deployment. All SPs have been instructed to ensure continuous monitoring of the situation, regular communication with police stations and field-level officers, immediate dissemination of weather warnings and official advisories, and timely reporting of casualties, injuries, property damage, road blockages and other critical incidents to the competent authorities. Citizens may contact their nearest Police Station or District Police Control Room or dial 112 for emergency police assistance.

Special traffic management arrangements are being implemented to ensure the uninterrupted movement of emergency and essential service vehicles. Police personnel have been instructed to regulate or restrict vehicular movement on vulnerable roads, bridges, coastal routes and waterlogged stretches wherever necessary, identify alternative routes and establish diversion points in advance. Particular emphasis is being laid on keeping roads clear for ambulances, fire tenders, ODRAF teams, relief vehicles and other essential services. Police teams will coordinate with the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local authorities for the immediate removal of fallen trees and road obstructions.

Special attention is also being given to the protection of hospitals, electricity installations, communication infrastructure, water supply facilities, bridges, important government establishments and other critical infrastructure. Any damaged electric poles, snapped wires and other electrical hazards will be promptly reported to the concerned authorities, and affected areas will be cordoned off to prevent accidents.

A special coastal security alert has been sounded in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts. Police personnel have been directed to maintain strict vigil along beaches, sea-facing areas, river mouths, fishing points and vulnerable coastal stretches. In Puri, special arrangements are being made to ensure the safety of pilgrims and tourists. Public movement towards beaches and the sea will be regulated or restricted in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and administrative orders. Police will undertake regular patrolling, public announcements and awareness activities to discourage people from venturing into the sea or gathering near vulnerable coastal locations. Fishermen and other coastal communities are also being sensitised to strictly follow official weather warnings and fishing-related restrictions issued by the competent authorities.

Adequate police deployment will be maintained in evacuated villages and vulnerable localities to prevent theft, burglary, looting and other criminal activities. Special night patrolling and visible policing will be ensured in affected areas. Police personnel have been directed to maintain law and order at cyclone shelters, relief centres, evacuation points and other locations where large numbers of people may assemble. District police will also remain vigilant against rumours, panic-mongering, misinformation and attempts to disrupt relief and rescue operations. Strict legal action will be initiated against individuals deliberately circulating false or misleading information that may create panic or obstruct emergency response efforts.

The IGP, Central Range, has emphasised seamless coordination among the Police, District Administration, ODRAF, Fire Services, OSDMA, Health Department, Works Department, Electricity Department, Water Resources Department, local bodies and other stakeholder agencies. Police units will extend all necessary assistance in restoring road connectivity, facilitating emergency medical services, maintaining security at relief distribution points and cyclone shelters, and supporting the restoration of electricity, drinking water and communication services. All field officers have been instructed to maintain proper documentation of rescue operations, evacuation efforts, emergency incidents and damage reports for effective coordination and post-cyclone assessment. The safe return of evacuated residents will be permitted only after clearance from the competent authorities.

Odisha Police appeals to all citizens to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative during this critical period. The public is advised to follow only official weather bulletins and advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), SRC and the District Administration, move to designated cyclone shelters whenever evacuation is advised, avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow traffic restrictions and road diversions. Citizens are requested to stay away from beaches, sea-facing areas, riverbanks, flooded roads and waterlogged stretches, and keep away from fallen trees, electric poles, damaged buildings and loose electrical wires. People should keep essential medicines, drinking water, emergency lights and important documents ready and extend assistance to elderly persons, children, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable individuals. The public is also requested not to spread or forward rumours and unverified information on social media and to cooperate with police personnel and other emergency response teams. (ANI)