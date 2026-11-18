Suresh Raina Hails MS Dhoni as the Biggest Brand in the IPL

Former India batter Suresh Raina has hailed MS Dhoni as the biggest brand in the Indian Premier League, saying he was fortunate to have shared the dressing room with the Chennai Super Kings legend, whose decision to retire from the tournament brings the curtain down on an illustrious 19-year playing career. Reflecting on Dhoni's legacy and his decision to walk away from the IPL, Raina said the former India captain had given everything to CSK and earned an extraordinary emotional connection with the franchise's supporters.

Speaking on JioStar's 'IPL 2027 Retention Special', Raina said, "He has played in the IPL for so many years and become such a big player, but I think what we have learnt from him as a human being matters even more. He played lots of matches for CSK, including knockout matches, finals and semi-finals. The amount of love he got from the city of Chennai, I think he achieved so much as a person and so much as a leader."

"But what stood out for me was the love he got from each and every CSK fan. That is the sort of person he is. I was very fortunate to have played with him for CSK, and we won a lot of trophies too. I think he is one of the biggest pillars of CSK, and he achieved so much after coming to Chennai. We won the World Cup, we won a lot of Test series. I think he has done remarkably well as a player and as a human being, and he is the biggest brand in the IPL till now," he added.

Physical Challenges and Transition

Dhoni's retirement marks the end of one of the most celebrated careers in the tournament's history, with the 45-year-old set to continue his association with CSK in a new capacity as team mentor ahead of the 2027 season. Raina also shed light on the physical challenges that prompted Dhoni to bring his playing career to an end, revealing that persistent knee problems had made it increasingly difficult for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter to cope with the demands of the game.

"Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played; it takes a toll. He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player," said Raina.

A Legacy Beyond Cricket

Dhoni's IPL journey began with the inaugural edition in 2008. He represented CSK for 17 seasons, apart from two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles. Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but continued to feature as a player. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season.

Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30. Widely known as 'Thala' among CSK supporters, Dhoni's influence extended well beyond his performances on the field. CSK, meanwhile, are preparing for a fresh chapter ahead of the 2027 season after missing the playoffs in their last three campaigns, with Dhoni's experience expected to play an important role in mentoring the next generation.