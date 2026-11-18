BJP MP Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His India Remarks Abroad

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday mounted a sharp critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to tarnish India's image abroad through his remarks on the country's economy, alleging that he was making false statements to remain in the headlines. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while speaking before a gathering at Columbia University, said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system.

He said, "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system." Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, Thakur said,“Once again, Rahul Gandhi has attempted to tarnish India's image on foreign soil. Having lost their base in India, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party now resort to the most pathetic tactics just to stay in the headlines. They make false remarks about India and work to defame the nation.”

Calling it an obsession with publicity, the BJP MP alleged that Gandhi was using India's image to remain in the spotlight.“In a sense, Rahul Gandhi has developed a“headline phobia”, an addiction to remaining in the spotlight. It has become a compulsion: defame India to grab headlines. What does Rahul Gandhi gain by defaming India? I would argue that what he said in Columbia University is nothing short of a psychological disorder, a serious mental condition driven by an obsession with staying in the headlines. Rahul Gandhi is perhaps the only individual from any nation who travels abroad specifically to disparage his own country,” he said.

Thakur further alleged that Gandhi was relying on foreign support in his bid to attain power and claimed that his ambition of bringing about a change of government would not succeed.“In a desperate bid to attain power, he relies on foreign allies, foreign funding, and foreign“toolkits,” nurturing dreams of a“regime change.” But this dream will never be realised. Eventually, even his“handlers” will abandon the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi,” Thakur said.

The BJP MP also questioned Gandhi's choice of interviewer and raised allegations about journalist Lydia Polgreen's earlier writing on Kashmir.“And who, after all, did he grant this interview to? Who is this female journalist to whom he was venting his frustrations? If you look into the background of Lydia Polgreen, you will find that on August 12, 2010, she authored an article against India titled“Indian Forces Face Broader Revolt in Kashmir”-a piece that favoured terrorists and stood against India. At that time, the Indian government was being run via“remote control” by Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi. Why is it that such anti-national forces always align with them?” he alleged.

Thakur also targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family over its record in government, alleging that despite ruling the country for four generations, it had failed to improve the condition of the poor.“This is the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, a family that ruled the nation for four generations, enjoyed all the privileges, sought votes under the slogan of“Garibi Hatao” (Remove Poverty), yet ended up crushing the poor. But when Narendra Modi, the son of a poor mother, became the Prime Minister, the national exchequer flourished.” Thakur said.

Commenting on unemployment, Thakur claimed that the country's unemployment rate was at its lowest and accused Gandhi of being unemployed himself.“Our current unemployment rate is at its lowest. Moreover, the truth is, Rahul Gandhi ji, that you are the one who is unemployed; you have no work. India's youth are building startups.” he alleged. Thakur further alleged that Gandhi's remarks during foreign visits could undermine investment opportunities and affect job creation in the country.“Since no one wants to be a part of your destructive politics, you go abroad, spread lies, defame India, and attempt to undermine investment opportunities in the country, thereby hindering the creation of more jobs for India's youth,” he said.