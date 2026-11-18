Shashaank Khaitan Unveils New Film Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin

Director Shashaank Khaitan announced his upcoming directorial film 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin' on Wednesday. The film will introduce two new faces to Bollywood, Subhaan and Airah. Shashaank Khaitaan is all set to explore a new world of love, passion and revenge with his upcoming directorial, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin. Unveiling the film's title announcement video, Khaitaan introduced Subhaan and Airah, who make their big-screen debut with the film.

The title announcement video offered the first glimpse into the film's world, capturing an intimate moment between two lovers before revealing an unexpected visual contrast. The poster hints at a love story that promises to take an intense and unpredictable turn. T Series shared the announcement video on their Instagram handle.

Over the years, Shashaank Khaitaan has demonstrated a distinct knack for bringing fresh on-screen pairings together. From Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, his films have introduced pairings that have won the hearts of the Indian audience.

Produced by Amit Chandrra, Nalini Datta Khaitaan, Karishma Thakker and Shashaank Khaitaan, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin marks an important beginning for 214 Entertainment, the newly launched production banner founded by Shashaank Khaitaan, Amit Chandrra and Nalini Datta Khaitaan. Shashaank Khaitaan's last directorial was 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' which starred Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was released in 2025. The movie is set to release in cinemas on July 9, 2027.