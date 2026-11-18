Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address FICCI's Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday, following a curtain raiser that opened the industry body's two-day programme on Wednesday. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) held the curtain raiser at The Oberoi in New Delhi. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal spoke on a panel on reforms, competitiveness and growth, where he discussed the proposed India-US trade agreement. The formal inauguration is scheduled for around 11 am on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The convention, themed“Bharat 2047”, will bring together more than 2,500 delegates, including industry leaders, chief executives, ambassadors, diplomats and policymakers. According to FICCI's convention programme, ministerial sessions will focus on India's economic growth and global competitiveness. Policy discussions will cover the next phase of reforms, how Indian manufacturers can become more competitive and the potential of artificial intelligence. The convention will also give young innovators an opportunity to pitch their ideas to investors and industry leaders.

The theme comes as the government pursues its Viksit Bharat goal of making India a developed country by 2047, when it marks 100 years of independence. FICCI said industry would play a central role in that effort through investment, innovation, manufacturing and job creation.“The year 2026-27 marks FICCI's centenary year, as the organisation completes 100 years of its establishment on 7 April 2027,” the PMO said. The industry body began marking the milestone at its 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention, held at the same venue on November 28 and 29 last year.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled FICCI's centenary logo at that convention, which focused on India's emergence as a self-reliant economy, according to FICCI. FICCI was founded in 1927, when Indian businesses had limited representation in economic policymaking. The PMO said the chamber now represents more than 2.5 lakh companies across the public, private and multinational sectors, both directly and through more than 300 affiliated regional and state-level industry associations. It also has partnership agreements with 250 national business associations in more than 100 countries.