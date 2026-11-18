Pathanamthitta: Two women from Tamil Nadu who boarded a bus to rob passengers were arrested. The women, Parvathi from Coimbatore's Kozhinjampara and Geetha from Thoothukudi's Annanagar, were caught by the Ranni police. The incident took place at around 12:30 pm today. The women had boarded a private bus operating from Kozhencherry to Ranni. The bus staff noticed the women changing their clothes inside the bus, which aroused their suspicion. The staff immediately informed Special Branch officer Shinto in Ranni about their unusual behavior. Shinto then relayed this information over the phone to Ranni DySP G Santosh Kumar. Following the DySP's instructions, a police team led by SI Sibi SC stopped the bus in front of the Ranni police station and took the women into custody.

Upon reaching the police station, a search was conducted with the help of a female police officer. During the search, Rs 21,000 was found hidden in the undergarments of one of the women. The police suspect that the women intended to target Sabarimala pilgrims for theft. The police revealed that both women have previous criminal records related to multiple theft cases. Their identities were confirmed using modern police technology to cross-check their photographs. This investigation confirmed that both women are accused in about ten theft cases across various locations. Their arrest has been recorded, and the police stated that they will be presented before the court with a remand application.