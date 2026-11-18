Cow Milk vs Buffalo Milk: People who drink milk daily often get confused about whether cow milk or buffalo milk is better. Here is complete information about which milk has more nutrition, which digests faster, and which milk is best for whom.

Which is more nutritious?Drinking a glass of milk right after waking up is a daily routine for many, from kids to adults. But many people are confused about whether cow milk or buffalo milk available in the market is more nutritious, and which one feels lighter on the stomach. The truth is, both types of milk have nutrients needed by the body. But they differ in fat, protein, calcium, and calorie content, which also affects digestion.

Cow milk: Light and suitable for weight managementCompared to buffalo milk, cow milk has lower fat and calorie content. Thus, it feels lighter to drink. It provides essential nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and potassium. Cow milk is a great choice for those who want to lose weight or keep their weight in check.

Buffalo milk: High in fat, protein, and energyBuffalo milk has higher fat content, making it thick and creamy. Generally, it contains more protein, calcium, and calories than cow milk. People who need extra energy and nutrition can consume buffalo milk in moderation. People mostly use buffalo milk to make curd, paneer, and ghee.

Which milk digests faster?When it comes to digestion, cow milk digests easily and quickly because it has less fat. Buffalo milk has more fat and protein, so it might take a bit longer to digest. But everyone's digestion power is not the same. If someone experiences bloating, gas, or discomfort after drinking milk, it could also be a symptom of 'Lactose Intolerance'.

Which milk is good for kids?When giving milk to kids, parents should pay attention to their age and digestive power along with the nutrients. Crucially, parents should not give regular cow or buffalo milk as a main drink to children under one year old. At this age, babies should only be given breast milk or formula milk advised by a doctor.

Which is best? Those who need to manage their weight and want a light diet can choose cow milk, while those needing more energy and calories can opt for buffalo milk in moderation. Overall, both milks are nutritious, and one should consume only pure and safely processed milk.

(Note:The nutrients in milk change depending on the animal breed and their diet. People with milk allergies or digestive issues should better consult a doctor).