Bank Of India Strengthens Its Government Business Portfolio Through Payment Gateway Integration With Bharatkosh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 18, 2026: Bank of India proudly announces its association with the Non-Tax Receipt Portal (NTRP), also known as Bharatkosh, an integrated online platform of the Government of India for the collection of non-tax revenues in the acquirer mode (Payment Gateway of bank).
The Non-Tax Receipt Portal (NTRP), an initiative of the Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, provides a unified digital platform for citizens, businesses and institutions to make online payments towards fees, fines and other non-tax receipts payable to various Central Government Ministries and Departments.
The portal connects Civil Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and facilitates 24x7 online payment services, thereby ensuring convenience, transparency, efficiency and security in government revenue collection.
Through its association with Bharatkosh, Bank of India aims to facilitate seamless digital payment services for customers and contribute towards strengthening the Government of India's vision of a digitally empowered and cashless economy.
This initiative further reinforces Bank of India's commitment to expanding its Government Business portfolio, strengthening its digital banking infrastructure and providing technology-driven payment solutions to Central Government Ministries, Departments, institutions and citizens.
Bank of India views this initiative as an important step towards strengthening its presence in the Government Business ecosystem. The Bank will endeavour to promote the facility among its customers and institutional partners while exploring further opportunities to support government collections, digital payment infrastructure and public service delivery.
The Non-Tax Receipt Portal (NTRP), an initiative of the Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, provides a unified digital platform for citizens, businesses and institutions to make online payments towards fees, fines and other non-tax receipts payable to various Central Government Ministries and Departments.
The portal connects Civil Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and facilitates 24x7 online payment services, thereby ensuring convenience, transparency, efficiency and security in government revenue collection.
Through its association with Bharatkosh, Bank of India aims to facilitate seamless digital payment services for customers and contribute towards strengthening the Government of India's vision of a digitally empowered and cashless economy.
This initiative further reinforces Bank of India's commitment to expanding its Government Business portfolio, strengthening its digital banking infrastructure and providing technology-driven payment solutions to Central Government Ministries, Departments, institutions and citizens.
Bank of India views this initiative as an important step towards strengthening its presence in the Government Business ecosystem. The Bank will endeavour to promote the facility among its customers and institutional partners while exploring further opportunities to support government collections, digital payment infrastructure and public service delivery.
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