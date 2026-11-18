In the coal, mining, and power industries, the accumulation of materials in dump hoppers is one of the most persistent and costly operational challenges. When ores, coal, gravel, or concentrates adhere to the walls and discharge chutes of the hoppers, blockages occur, production slows down, maintenance personnel have to perform manual cleaning, which is extremely dangerous, and production targets are inevitably missed. UHMWPE liners have become the most effective engineering solution to address the problem of material accumulation in dump hoppers, providing a reliable way to restore material flow, reduce downtime, and enhance worker safety in mining operations.

This article will explore the causes of material accumulation in dump hoppers, how UHMWPE solves this problem, and the factors that mining managers should consider when specifying liners for the operation site.

Causes of Material Accumulation in Dump Hoppers

Material accumulation in dump hoppers, also known as material adhesion, occurs when the rate of material adhesion to the hopper surface exceeds the rate of gravity-driven downward transportation. There are many factors contributing to this problem:

Surface friction and roughness. The friction coefficient of steel hopper surfaces is relatively high. Rough welds, corrosion pits, and paint flaws form mechanical anchor points, causing fine particles to get stuck and accumulate continuously.

Material moisture content. Ores and coal with higher moisture content have cohesive properties. Moisture forms capillary bridges between particles and the steel walls, significantly enhancing adhesion.

Particle size and shape. Fine-grained, angular, or flaky materials (such as tailings, clay-bearing ores, and coal dust) are more prone to material accumulation than coarse-grained, round aggregates.

Hopper geometry. Steep walls, sudden changes in cross-section, and discharge angles lower than the natural resting angle of the material can all cause the material to bend upwards and stop flowing

The consequences are severe: reduced production, unplanned downtime, the use of high-pressure water guns or pneumatic tools for manual cleaning, and the significant risk of worker injury due to sudden release of materials during cleaning.

How UHMWPE Liners Eliminate Material Accumulation

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene) is a thermoplastic material with a molecular weight typically exceeding 3 million g/mol. This structure gives it a unique combination of properties that directly address the problem of material accumulation in dump hoppers.

1Extremely low friction coefficient

UHMWPE material is one of the materials with the lowest friction coefficient among all engineering plastic materials - for most bulk materials, the friction coefficient is approximately 0.05 to 0.11, while steel has a coefficient of 0.3 to 0.6. This means that ores will slide over the UHMWPE liner sheet surface rather than adhere to it. In practical applications, mines have reported that adding UHMWPE liner sheets has made material discharge stable and predictable.

2Non-adhesive smooth surface

The molecular structure of UHMWPE is chemically inert and non-polar. Water is difficult to wet its surface, so the capillary adhesion force is minimized. Even stubbornly adhered fine wet tailings can easily detach from the UHMWPE surface.

3Self-lubricating property

UHMWPE has a transfer film effect: during sliding, a thin layer of polymer migrates to the contact surface, further reducing friction over time. This means its performance improves with use rather than degrading.

4High impact resistance

UHMWPE can absorb impact energy without cracking or deforming. Rocks, ore blocks, and repeated material flow do not damage the liner as they would cause steel to become brittle or deformed. This maintains the smooth surface profile that prevents material accumulation.

5Corrosion resistance

Unlike steel, UHMWPE does not corrode. It will rapidly corrode and roughen the steel hopper of acidic or salt-containing slurries, having no effect on UHMWPE, thus permanently maintaining its low-friction surface.

Actual results in mining operations

Mining operations that have installed UHMWPE hopper liners typically report the following outcomes:

A 20%–40% increase in output, thanks to continuous and uninterrupted material flow

Elimination or significant reduction in manual cleaning, removing a major safety hazard

The service life of the liners is extended to 5–10 years, compared to steel liners which require frequent replacement or repair

Maintenance costs are reduced, as the liners are lightweight, easy to install, and can be replaced piece by piece

Noise and vibration are reduced, improving the working environment around the chute and transfer points

These benefits accumulate over time. One avoided downtime or prevented injury is sufficient to offset the investment cost of UHMWPE liners for the purchaser.

Specifying UHMWPE liners: Key considerations

Not all UHMWPE products are equally reliable. Mining managers should evaluate the following aspects:

Molecular weight and grade. The higher the molecular weight, the typically better the impact resistance and wear life. The grade specifically designed for heavy material handling should be specified.

Liner thickness and installation method. The typical liner thickness ranges from 12 mm to 25 mm. Thicker liners are suitable for high-impact areas. Head screws and smooth joint seams can prevent material jamming points.

Liner surface design and joints. The liners should be installed with staggered, sealed joints and aligned with the material flow direction. Poor joint design will reintroduce sticking points.

Conclusion

The problem of material accumulation in the hopper is not an inevitable cost of mining power engineering operations - it is an engineering issue that can be solved. The UHMWPE liner solves this problem at its root by replacing the high-friction, sticky steel surface with a smooth, inert, self-lubricating polymer material, allowing the materials to flow freely.

For operators in the mining power industry seeking higher production, lower maintenance costs, and a safer working environment, the UHMWPE sheet is a mature and cost-effective investment.

About Us

Since 2015, the company has gained more than ten years of practical experience in engineering plastics manufacturing and precision CNC machining, building strong and reliable capabilities in material processing, precision control, and industrial production company focuses on the manufacturing of UHMWPE, HDPE, PP, and PVC sheets