(MENAFN- GetNews) Yixing City, 214214, Jiangsu, China-November 18, 2026 A direct replacement for K1V24W and K2401G - same footprint, same circuit, one less supply risk. Wuxi Xuyang Electronic Co., Ltd, a China-based manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and NTC thermistors, today introduced the K240W, a multi-pulse high-voltage trigger tube (SIDAC) developed as a direct replacement for the widely used K1V24W and K2401G. The K240W is built for design and procurement teams who already have a trigger device position on the board and want a second source that does not force a redesign, a fresh qualification cycle, or a price increase. It is a bidirectional SIDAC in the industry-standard DO-15 axial package, so it drops into existing K1V24W and K2401G positions without a PCB change or new tooling. Electrical characteristics

Parameter Symbol Condition K240W Breakover voltage (instantaneous clamping voltage) VBO - 220–250 V Breakover current IBO - ≤ 10 μA Blocking voltage VDRM - ≥ 180 V Peak off-state current at VDRM IDRM - ≤ 5 μA Continuous on-state DC or RMS current IT - ≤ 1.0 A Holding current IH - ≤ 50 mA Peak on-state voltage VT IT = 1 A ≤ 3.9 V Peak pulse current Ipp 10/160 μs, Tj < 150 °C 60 A Peak pulse current Ipp 10/560 μs, Tj < 150 °C 35 A Peak pulse current Ipp 10/1000 μs, Tj < 150 °C 35 A Peak one-cycle surge current ITSM 60 Hz / 50 Hz 20 A / 16.7 A Critical rate of rise of on-state current di/dt - 75 A/μs (typ.) Package - - DO-15 axial

What“multi-pulse” means in practice

Most trigger devices are quoted at a single pulse width, which tells an ignitor designer very little about what happens on the second, the hundredth or the ten-thousandth strike. The K240W is rated across three pulse widths - 60 A at 10/160 μs, 35 A at 10/560 μs and 35 A at 10/1000 μs - so the energy handling capability is characterised for repeated pulsing, not just a single-event maximum.

That headroom matters in lamp ignitor circuits, where the device has to deliver a high-voltage strike, recover, and be ready to strike again - cycle after cycle - without its breakover voltage walking out of window.

Designed to stay quiet until it is asked to fire

Two numbers do the real work in an ignitor design:

Blocking voltage of 180 V minimum (VDRM). The device holds off the supply rail with margin, so normal operating voltage never sits on the edge of conduction.

Peak off-state current of 5 μA maximum at VDRM. Low leakage means no false triggering, no spurious strikes, and no wasted standing current in a circuit that may sit idle for long periods between ignition attempts.

Add a 75 A/μs typical di/dt and the K240W transitions from blocking to conducting fast enough to generate a clean, repeatable strike rather than a soft, marginal one.

A replacement you can qualify without re-engineering

Existing part K240W status What changes for you K1V24W Direct replacement No PCB or footprint change (DO-15) K2401G Direct replacement No circuit redesign required

Both positions can be consolidated onto a single part number. That removes a BOM line, simplifies incoming inspection, and lets you carry one safety stock instead of two.

Three reasons this launch matters to procurement

Stable quality. The K240W is produced in Xuyang's own facility in Yixing - a 6,000 m2 plant with automated assembly, welding, electrical test and taping equipment, under an ISO 9001 quality management system covering design, production and service. Critical processes run on automated equipment specifically to remove human variation and hold batch-to-batch consistency, and every lot is supported by test data.

Competitive price. Xuyang manufactures rather than trades, so there is no intermediary margin between the wafer and the shipping carton. The pricing position is a high-cost-performance one: not the cheapest quotation on the table, but the lowest total cost once failure rate, inspection cost and line-down risk are counted.

Fast lead time. With monthly output of 35 million pieces and in-house control from assembly through packing, Xuyang can support both small qualification batches and volume replenishment.

Where it is used

Lamp ignitors for HID lamps, high-pressure sodium lamps, metal halide lamps and xenon lamps - circuits that need a reliable, repeatable high-voltage strike, and where a marginal trigger device shows up as flicker, delayed start or a burned-out ignitor.

Availability

Samples of the K240W are available now for evaluation and qualification testing. Volume orders, custom marking, taping and customer-branded packaging are supported under Xuyang's OEM/ODM programme.

To request a sample, a quotation, or a cross-reference for K1V24W and K2401G, contact the sales team or visit us.

About Us

For over 20 years, through continuous investment in research and development and process innovation, we have gradually built a complete industrial chain from chip design to various components, achieving a strategic transformation from a "single product supplier" to an "industry solution service provider".