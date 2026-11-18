MENAFN - GetNews) Zhuzhou City Hunan Province,China-November 18, 2026

High-density tungsten alloys (Tungsten Heavy Alloy, abbreviated as WHA) are typically manufactured using the powder metallurgy process from WNiFe, WNiCu, or WNiCuFe. Depending on the specific application and operating environment requirements, the tungsten content of high-density tungsten alloy products generally ranges from 79%W to 97%W, with a density range of 15.00 g/cm3 to 18.50 g/cm3. Additionally, certain rare metal elements (such as Co, Mo, and Cr) can be incorporated to enhance specific properties of the product, including hardness, ultimate tensile strength, yield strength, and elongation.

Material:

High-density tungsten alloy is an alloy material composed of tungsten as the base metal (with a tungsten content of 85%–99%) combined with small amounts of metallic binders such as nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), iron (Fe), cobalt (Co), molybdenum (Mo), and chromium (Cr); it is also known as high-density tungsten alloy or heavy alloy [1]. The density of high-density tungsten alloys can range from 16.5 to 19.0 g/cm3. The most commonly used variants belong to two major series: the W-Ni-Cu series and the W-Ni-Fe series. This material exhibits distinctive physical properties-including high density, strength, hardness, ductility, as well as electrical and thermal conductivity-and is therefore widely utilized in industries such as national defense, aerospace, medical, and electrical sectors.

Capability:

High-density tungsten alloys are a class of alloys composed with tungsten as the matrix (with a tungsten content of 85–99%) and incorporating elements such as Ni, Cu, Co, Mo, and Cr. Based on their composition characteristics and applications, they are classified into several main series, including W–Ni–Fe, W–Ni–Cu, W–Co, W–WC–Cu, and W–Ag; these alloys exhibit a density as high as 16.5–19.0 g/cm3, earning them the designation of "high-density alloys." They also possess a range of excellent properties: high density (typically ranging from 16.5 to 18.75 g/cm3), high strength (with a tensile strength of 700–1000 MPa), strong radiation absorption capability (with an absorption capacity 30–40% higher than that of lead), high thermal conductivity (five times that of mold steel), low coefficient of thermal expansion (only 1/2–1/3 of that of iron or steel), good electrical conductivity, as well as excellent weldability and machinability. Due to these superior properties, high-density alloys are widely utilized in various industries, including aerospace, aviation, military applications, oil drilling, electrical instrumentation, and medical fields.

Production process flow:

Mixing: Combine tungsten powder, nickel powder, and iron powder (if the product requires non-magnetic properties, copper powder may be added to replace the iron powder); followed by: mixing → vacuum drying → pressing into shape → pre-baking and degreasing → processing and molding → vacuum sintering → quality inspection → blank product → subsequent processing (such as oil immersion, machining, heat treatment, electroplating, rolling, forging, etc.) → precision grinding of the product → product dispatch from warehouse.

Main products:

Tungsten alloy fishing sinker series: bullet-shaped, water-drop shaped, round tube shaped, semi-water-drop shaped, and cylindrical perforated shaped; Tungsten bead and tungsten sphere series: φ1.5 mm – φ10 mm, with a precision of ±0.01 mm; used for fish sinker counterweights, parent-and-child bombs, medical instrument counterweights, and hunting rifle projectiles; φ0.1 mm – φ10 mm, with a precision of ±0.1 mm; used for oil drilling balance applications. High-density tungsten-based alloy counterweight series: balancing hammers for mechanical applications; flying hammers; counterweight rods for oil drilling; dart rods; golf ball counterweight blocks; racing counterweight blocks; oscillators for mobile phones and gaming consoles; gyroscopes for aerospace applications; clock pendulums; balancing counterweight balls; and shock-resistant knife handles. Medical tungsten alloy radiation shielding material series: 1. Tungsten alloy grating blades; 2. Tungsten alloy protective enclosures – used as radiation shielding walls in medical settings; shielding needle tubes – used for shielding radioactive pharmaceutical solutions in medical applications; tungsten alloy storage containers – used for storing radioactive substances within tanks, boxes, and other containers; 3. Collimators – used as collimators in tungsten alloy-based detection container systems for medical linear accelerators and nuclear technology applications; and for shielding against Co60 and other types of radiation. Electrical materials series: electrodes for electrical discharge machining (EDM) and resistance welding; high-density electrical contacts; and contacts used in air circuit breakers. Military-grade series: armor-piercing ammunition; parent-and-child bombs, spheres, rods, cubes, cylinders, other tungsten alloy electric forging blocks, and tungsten alloys for nuclear technology applications.

About Us

Established in 2001, Zhuzhou Jiuding Metal Technology Co., Ltd is a professional joint venture company which engages in manufacturing, machining and sales of tungsten heavy alloy, tungsten copper, cemented carbide, pure tungsten and other relevant tungsten alloy products. Our products mainly include tungsten heavy alloy, tungsten carbide, tungsten alloy fishing sinker, tungsten darts, tungsten Alloy swaging rod, bucking bar, copper tungsten electrode, tungsten alloy bullets, tungsten alloy syringe, tungsten alloy shielding vial, tungsten alloy boring bar, etc.