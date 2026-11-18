Nanning Nazhihui Import & Export Trading Co., Ltd. recently completed an export order for a public transport operator in Southeast Asia, delivering Yuchai engine assemblies and supporting spare parts for mainstream bus brands including Yutong and King Long. The shipment will be used for maintenance and fleet capacity support of local city buses.

According to the company, the client is a bus operation service provider in Southeast Asia with strict requirements for original quality, model matching and delivery timelines. After receiving the inquiry, the Nazhihui team helped select the appropriate Yuchai engine models and match spare parts based on the customer's vehicle models and operating conditions. Leveraging stocked inventory and original-source supply channels, the company consolidated multiple categories-including engine assemblies, bus chassis parts, electrical components and wear parts-and coordinated export documentation, customs clearance and international logistics to ensure shipment on schedule.

Founded in 2015 and based in Nanning, Guangxi, Nanning Nazhihui is an authorized cooperative service partner of Yuchai, focusing on the global import and export of power equipment and vehicle-related machinery. Its core products include Yuchai engine assemblies and Generator Set s, as well as full-range spare parts for bus brands such as Yutong, King Long, Golden Dragon, Higer, Foton AUV, Ankai and Zhongtong. The company also supplies spare parts for heavy-duty trucks and construction machinery. With stable supply sources and overseas market experience, it provides overseas distributors, engineering contractors and project clients with one-stop foreign trade supply chain services, including model selection and matching, consolidated spare parts procurement, export documentation, international logistics coordination and technical consultation.

The successful delivery of this order further demonstrates the company's service capabilities and delivery reliability in the Southeast Asian market. Going forward, Nanning Nazhihui says it will continue to uphold integrity-driven operations and strict quality control, serving global customers with reliable delivery and prompt response.

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About Us

Nanning Nazhihui Import & Export Trading Co., Ltd. was established in 2015 and is located in Nanning, the picturesque“Green City” of China. Benefiting from its strategic proximity to Southeast Asia, the company enjoys a superior geographical location and highly convenient transportation and logistics.