As a vital component of the visual system, the eyes underpin our ability to see. Light enters the eye, passing through the cornea and lens, and is focused onto the retina. There, it is converted into neural impulses that travel to the brain, ultimately giving rise to vision. Approximately 90% of the information we receive from the outside world through our sensory organs is acquired via the eyes. The "macula"-a term often heard-is not a disease, but a normal anatomical structure present in everyone's eyes. Located at the center of the retina, it is the area of ​​sharpest vision, enabling us to see objects clearly and distinguish colors.

Because of its location, the macula cannot be seen from the outside. Macular pigments are capable of absorbing blue light; specifically, lutein and zeaxanthin increase the concentration of these pigments, intercepting blue light before it reaches the photoreceptors and thereby reducing potential damage to the eyes.

Why is the synergistic effect of these two substances superior?Unlike many other nutrients, the human body cannot synthesize lutein or zeaxanthin on its own. They must be obtained through diet or supplementation.

Higher levels of lutein and zeaxanthin in the macula mean more blue light is blocked two pigments are not interchangeable; they are distributed across different layers of the macula and perform complementary functions:Lutein is more abundant in the peripheral regions of the macula. Acting as a broad-spectrum antioxidant, it helps neutralize free radicals generated by light exposure is concentrated in the very center of the macula (the fovea). It filters high-energy, short-wavelength blue light and helps maintain the density of macular pigments.

Given their distinct distribution patterns within the retina, combining both substances better mimics the natural composition of macular pigments, rather than relying on a single component alone.

Market Context

With an increasing reliance on electronic screens and an aging global population, there is a growing market demand for preventive eye-health nutrition. Consequently, lutein and zeaxanthin are frequently combined as ingredients in a wide range of products. At YTBIO (Shaanxi Yuantai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.), we supply raw materials-lutein and zeaxanthin-and provide comprehensive support to our clients, spanning everything from raw material procurement to the production of finished products. Our products and services encompass raw materials, hard capsules, softgels, gummies, tablets, and solid beverages offer both bulk raw material supply and comprehensive OEM/ODM services-including formulation development, packaging design, and private-label customization. All production processes comply with cGMP, ISO 22000, ISO 9001, and BRC quality management system standards.

About Us

YTBIO is a cGMP-compliant manufacturer and trusted OEM/ODM partner, providing end-to-end product manufacturing services for brand owners, Amazon sellers, and private label companies.

Have a great wellness concept? YTBIO helps turn it into a market-ready, scalable product without the formulation challenges, compliance gaps, or endless back-and-forth between multiple suppliers.