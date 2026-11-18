Digital Signage Pricing In 2026 Reflects Key Factors Driving Overall Costs
|Cost Driver
|Lower Cost Option
|Higher Cost Option
|Why It Matters
|Panel grade
|Consumer-grade TV
|Commercial 24/7-rated LCD
|Consumer panels are not built for continuous operation and fail earlier
|Brightness
|Standard indoor (350–500 nits)
|High-brightness near-window / bright-lobby panels
|Wrong choice = unreadable screen or wasted spend
|Mounting
|Wall-mounted
|Floor-standing with enclosure
|Enclosure, base, and structural design add material cost
|Format
|Standard 16:9 panel
|Bar-type / stretched aspect ratio
|Fewer factories produce non-standard formats
|Software
|Cloud/SOC
|Dedicated on-premises media player
|Trade-off between upfront cost and long-term reliability
|Order type
|Stock configuration
|OEM/ODM custom branding
|Custom orders require tooling, samples, and MOQ
How to Actually Get an Accurate Number for Your Project
Because these five variables interact, the only reliable way to get a real cost is to specify your project against them rather than asking for a flat "per screen" price. At minimum, a supplier needs:Screen size(s) and quantity Indoor or outdoor, and proximity to direct light/windows Wall-mounted, floor-standing, or bar-type Portrait or landscape Whether content will be centrally managed across multiple locations Any branding, enclosure, or touch customization requirements
Suppliers that quote a number without asking these questions first are quoting a generic unit price, not your project's actual cost.
ZGS Display manufactures LCD digital signage across wall-mounted, floor-standing, and bar-type formats, and quotes projects against the exact configuration above rather than a flat per-screen number - because two "digital signage" projects with the same screen count can have entirely different bills of materials once brightness, mounting, and customization are factored in.
Get an Accurate Quote for Your Project
Stop guessing from a generic per-screen number. Send ZGS your screen size, environment (indoor/outdoor, near windows or not), mounting format, and any customization needs - we'll return a project-specific quote built on your actual configuration, not a flat rate card.
→ Request a Digital Signage Quote → Download the Digital Signage Configuration Checklist (6-question spec sheet from this guide - send it filled in for a same-batch response) → Talk to a Digital Signage Specialist
Related Reading
-
Digital Signage for Retail: Distributor's Guide to the $32B Market - application mapping and ROI data for the largest digital signage vertical
2026 Guide: Choosing a Digital Signage Supplier from China - how to vet a manufacturer once you've settled on a budget
Digital Signage for Hotels: Complete Display Solution Guide 2026 - a vertical-specific cost and application breakdown
Launch Your Digital Signage Distribution Business: 2026 Guide - for distributors pricing out a multi-client business model
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why do two digital signage quotes for the "same" screen size come back so different? A: They are almost never actually the same product. Differences in panel grade (consumer vs. commercial), brightness rating, and whether the price includes mounting hardware and installation account for most of the gap.
Q: Is cloud-based digital signage cheaper than a dedicated media player setup? A: Cloud/SOC setups usually have lower upfront hardware cost, but they depend on stable internet connectivity at every location. Dedicated media players cost more upfront but operate independently and tend to have a longer service life. The right choice depends on your network reliability and how many locations you're managing.
Q: Does floor-standing signage cost more than wall-mounted? A: Generally yes - floor-standing units require an enclosure, base, and often protective glass, none of which a wall-mounted unit needs.
Q: What is a bar-type LCD display and why is it priced differently? A: It's an ultra-wide, non-standard aspect-ratio LCD panel used for shelf-edge, elevator-adjacent, or narrow-space signage. Because fewer factories manufacture non-standard formats, both cost and lead time differ from a standard 16:9 panel.
Q: Can I get a fixed per-screen price without specifying my project details? A: You can, but it will be a generic unit price - not an accurate reflection of your actual project once brightness, mounting format, and any customization are factored in.
Q: Does ZGS offer OEM/ODM customization for digital signage projects? A: Yes. ZGS supports custom enclosure, branding, and configuration for digital signage projects, quoted against the project's specific requirements rather than a flat unit price.
About us
Zhongguangshen Optoelectronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. established in 2011, is a leading manufacturer specializing in LCD/LED display terminals. With over 10 years of OEM/ODM experience, we provide services to customers in 50 countries. The company covers an area of over 30000 square meters and mainly operates products such as LCD splicing screens, advertising machines, conference all-in-one machines, LED display screens, etc.
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