(MENAFN- GetNews) Shenzhen,China -November 18, 2026 Why "How Much Does Digital Signage Cost" Doesn't Have One Answer Search for this question and you'll find wildly different numbers - because writers are pricing completely different things. A single consumer-grade TV repurposed as a screen is not the same purchase as a commercial-grade, 24/7-rated Lcd Panel built for continuous operation. As Digital Signage Today's hardware buying guide puts it plainly: "a consumer-grade television is simply not designed for the kind of 24-7 operation most businesses require" - and choosing the cheap option can cost you more later in early failures and replacement cycles (Digital Signage Today, "The Digital Signage Hardware Buyers Guide" ). That's the first thing to get right before comparing any quote: are you comparing commercial-grade hardware, or consumer-grade hardware being sold as a "budget" signage solution? These are not the same cost category, and they should never be compared on price alone. The 5 Variables That Actually Set Your Price1. Screen Size and Orientation Digital Signage projects typically use small-format displays (32"–43") for point-of-sale and menu boards, mid-format (49"–65") for retail walls and lobby displays, and large-format (75"+) for flagship or hero installations. Portrait orientation (common for retail and elevator-adjacent signage) and landscape orientation (common for lobby and menu applications) don't change the panel cost much on their own, but they do change the mounting hardware and enclosure design - which does affect total project cost. 2. Brightness Rating This is the single most misunderstood cost driver. Indoor signage away from windows can run on standard 350–500 nit panels. Indoor signage near glass storefronts or under skylights needs meaningfully higher brightness to stay legible - and every step up in brightness rating adds cost to the panel. Buyers who select brightness based on "where the screen will physically sit" rather than a flat spec sheet number avoid the two most common signage failures: an unreadable screen in daylight, or an overpaid screen in a dim hallway. 3. Mounting Format: Wall-Mounted vs. Floor-Standing vs. Bar-Type

Wall-mounted Lcd Signage has the lowest incremental hardware cost - no enclosure, stand, or base needed - but requires wall structural assessment for larger panels.

Floor-Standing Lcd signage (kiosks, freeStanding Displays) adds enclosure, base, and often a protective glass layer to the bill of materials, along with weight considerations for the installation site. Bar-type / Stretched Lcd displays (ultra-wide aspect ratio, common in retail shelf-edge and elevator-adjacent placements) are priced differently from standard panels because the panel itself is a non-standard format - fewer factories produce them, which affects both cost and lead time. 4. Content Management Software (CMS) Hardware is only half the budget. As Digital Signage Today notes in its coverage of low-cost signage options, the choice between cloud-based CMS and a dedicated on-premises media player materially changes both upfront and ongoing cost - cloud/System-on-a-Chip setups tend to have lower upfront hardware cost but depend on a stable internet connection, while dedicated media players cost more upfront but run independently of connectivity and tend to have longer service life (Digital Signage Today, "5 Low-Cost Digital Signage Options"). Neither is "cheaper" in isolation - it depends on how many locations you're managing and whether network reliability at each site can be guaranteed. 5. Customization and Installation Scope A stock-configuration panel is the lowest-cost path. Once a project requires OEM/ODM customization - custom enclosure color or branding, non-standard screen size, integrated touch capability, or double-sided display for aisle placement - cost shifts from "unit price" to "project price," because it now includes tooling, sample approval, and a minimum order quantity (MOQ) rather than a single retail unit. Quick Comparison: What Changes the Bill of Materials

Cost Driver Lower Cost Option Higher Cost Option Why It Matters Panel grade Consumer-grade TV Commercial 24/7-rated LCD Consumer panels are not built for continuous operation and fail earlier Brightness Standard indoor (350–500 nits) High-brightness near-window / bright-lobby panels Wrong choice = unreadable screen or wasted spend Mounting Wall-mounted Floor-standing with enclosure Enclosure, base, and structural design add material cost Format Standard 16:9 panel Bar-type / stretched aspect ratio Fewer factories produce non-standard formats Software Cloud/SOC Dedicated on-premises media player Trade-off between upfront cost and long-term reliability Order type Stock configuration OEM/ODM custom branding Custom orders require tooling, samples, and MOQ

How to Actually Get an Accurate Number for Your Project

Because these five variables interact, the only reliable way to get a real cost is to specify your project against them rather than asking for a flat "per screen" price. At minimum, a supplier needs:

Screen size(s) and quantityIndoor or outdoor, and proximity to direct light/windowsWall-mounted, floor-standing, or bar-typePortrait or landscapeWhether content will be centrally managed across multiple locationsAny branding, enclosure, or touch customization requirements

Suppliers that quote a number without asking these questions first are quoting a generic unit price, not your project's actual cost.

ZGS Display manufactures LCD digital signage across wall-mounted, floor-standing, and bar-type formats, and quotes projects against the exact configuration above rather than a flat per-screen number - because two "digital signage" projects with the same screen count can have entirely different bills of materials once brightness, mounting, and customization are factored in.

Get an Accurate Quote for Your Project

Stop guessing from a generic per-screen number. Send ZGS your screen size, environment (indoor/outdoor, near windows or not), mounting format, and any customization needs - we'll return a project-specific quote built on your actual configuration, not a flat rate card.

→ Request a Digital Signage Quote → Download the Digital Signage Configuration Checklist (6-question spec sheet from this guide - send it filled in for a same-batch response) → Talk to a Digital Signage Specialist

Related Reading



Digital Signage for Retail: Distributor's Guide to the $32B Market - application mapping and ROI data for the largest digital signage vertical

2026 Guide: Choosing a Digital Signage Supplier from China - how to vet a manufacturer once you've settled on a budget

Digital Signage for Hotels: Complete Display Solution Guide 2026 - a vertical-specific cost and application breakdown Launch Your Digital Signage Distribution Business: 2026 Guide - for distributors pricing out a multi-client business model

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do two digital signage quotes for the "same" screen size come back so different? A: They are almost never actually the same product. Differences in panel grade (consumer vs. commercial), brightness rating, and whether the price includes mounting hardware and installation account for most of the gap.

Q: Is cloud-based digital signage cheaper than a dedicated media player setup? A: Cloud/SOC setups usually have lower upfront hardware cost, but they depend on stable internet connectivity at every location. Dedicated media players cost more upfront but operate independently and tend to have a longer service life. The right choice depends on your network reliability and how many locations you're managing.

Q: Does floor-standing signage cost more than wall-mounted? A: Generally yes - floor-standing units require an enclosure, base, and often protective glass, none of which a wall-mounted unit needs.

Q: What is a bar-type LCD display and why is it priced differently? A: It's an ultra-wide, non-standard aspect-ratio LCD panel used for shelf-edge, elevator-adjacent, or narrow-space signage. Because fewer factories manufacture non-standard formats, both cost and lead time differ from a standard 16:9 panel.

Q: Can I get a fixed per-screen price without specifying my project details? A: You can, but it will be a generic unit price - not an accurate reflection of your actual project once brightness, mounting format, and any customization are factored in.

Q: Does ZGS offer OEM/ODM customization for digital signage projects? A: Yes. ZGS supports custom enclosure, branding, and configuration for digital signage projects, quoted against the project's specific requirements rather than a flat unit price.

About us

Zhongguangshen Optoelectronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. established in 2011, is a leading manufacturer specializing in LCD/LED display terminals. With over 10 years of OEM/ODM experience, we provide services to customers in 50 countries. The company covers an area of over 30000 square meters and mainly operates products such as LCD splicing screens, advertising machines, conference all-in-one machines, LED display screens, etc.