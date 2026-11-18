The datasheet gives you fin spacing, tube diameter and a pressure rating. It usually leaves out the ambient the capacity was calculated at, the refrigerant the rating belongs to, and how the joints were made. Those are the gaps that cost you a cabinet.

Ningbo Taojun Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd.|ISO 9001 certified refrigeration component manufacturer|Published 2026-11-10|Updated 2026-11-10

The room data sheet



Ambient - the room temperature the cabinet actually runs at, not the idealised 25 degrees Celsius.

Design condition - condensing temperature and temperature difference you are designing against.

Refrigerant - R22, R410A, R134a, R290 or R32, and whether it is a hermetic or aTX system.

Heat load - watts to be rejected, from the cabinet and from the room gain.

Airflow - static or fan-assisted, and where the air comes from. Environment - wash-down, salt air, dust, and how often the cabinet is cleaned.

Almost every problem we are asked to solve with a medical refrigeration condenser comes back to one of the six lines above, and none of them is on the datasheet. A condenser is a component with a handful of published numbers, and the numbers describe the component. The cabinet, the room, the refrigerant loop and the way the unit is serviced are what decide whether it is the right part, and those are exactly the things a datasheet leaves unsaid.

So rather than repeat the parameter table, this guide walks the eight requirements a buyer should write into the RFQ, and says what each one catches. It is written from the manufacturing side, using the finned condenser range and the condenser family we build, with our published parameters quoted as they appear on our own pages.

1. Room ambient and design condition

A capacity figure without an ambient is not a number, it is a promise with the conditions removed. A condenser rated in the laboratory and a condenser mounted in a plant room with 35 degrees Celsius ambient are two different products, and the datasheet usually shows only the first. Ask for the capacity at the ambient of the room you are actually installing into, and ask the supplier to state the design condition the figure assumes.

What to write in the RFQ: "Condenser rated for continuous operation at X degrees Celsius room ambient, with capacity stated at that ambient and at the design condensing condition." One sentence, and it removes the most expensive ambiguity in the whole purchase.2. Heat load and airflow arrangement

Most condensers in medical cabinets are natural convection, and a fan-assisted unit changes the rating, the noise and the power budget together. Our published finned condenser parameters list a weight per piece of 2.5 kg for a 600 x 300 mm example, a customizable range of tube diameters of 6 mm and 8 mm, model series FL-2025A, B or C, and 3.5 mm fin spacing. Those figures describe the part. They do not describe how much air you are pushing past it, and they do not describe how much heat the cabinet rejects.

State the heat load in watts, the cabinet dimensions and the airflow arrangement, and ask for the cooling capacity the supplier calculates from those numbers. If the answer comes back without the assumptions, ask for the assumptions.

3. Refrigerant and tube material

Because the refrigerant decides the pressure rating, and the tube material decides which rating applies, the refrigerant belongs on line one of the enquiry rather than at the end of it. Our finned condenser is published for R22, R410A and R134a, with copper or aluminium tubes and aluminium or steel fins, and our product pages state suitability for R290 and R32 with CE and RoHS certification. In the European Union the choice of refrigerant is also a regulatory question rather than only an engineering one, and the F-gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 governs fluorinated gases placed on the market.

For natural refrigerants such as R290 the flammability class of the charge changes the installation rules around the cabinet, and a supplier who quotes you a pressure rating without mentioning that is giving you half the answer.

4. Pressure rating and temperature range

Our published figures are 4.2 MPa working pressure for copper tube and a maximum of 5.0 MPa, with temperature ranges of -40 to +150 degrees Celsius and -50 to +180 degrees Celsius, and each of those numbers needs the refrigerant attached to it. A pressure rating is a rating of a tube and a refrigerant together; it is not a property of the shape.

The temperature range also decides the application. A cabinet that sits in a cold store, a vaccine room with air conditioning, and a loading bay in winter are three different temperature envelopes, and the condenser is usually the part that limits the envelope.

5. Heat exchanger material and build method

Because how the fins are attached to the tubes decides how the part behaves after a few years, and it is usually a single line on the page. Our finned condensers use copper or aluminium tubes with aluminium or steel sheet fins, bonded by tube expansion and welding, and our production description states the welding is nitrogen protected so the solder joint does not oxidise. Hydraulic tube expansion gives the mechanical bond, and the welding closes the leak paths that expansion alone cannot.

Ask which bonding method you are buying, and whether the fins are aluminium or steel, because that combination changes the corrosion behaviour and the weight more than any other line on the datasheet.

6. Leak test method and cleanliness limit

Because a leak test is only worth what its method is worth, ask for the method and the limit together. Our published process states high-pressure helium leak detection before delivery and a dust content limit of no more than 0.1 mg per cubic metre, and the nitrogen protected welding mentioned above is what makes that test meaningful in the first place.

For a medical cabinet the cleanliness point is not cosmetic. A dust and oil load inside the circuit raises the approach temperature and eats compressor life, and the component you can check is the one you should check.

7. Cabinet alarm and controls interface

Because the condenser is a component and the cabinet it goes into carries its own conformity route, the alarm behaviour belongs to the cabinet rather than to the heat exchanger. Two references frame that: IEC 60335-2-72 covers commercial refrigerating appliances with hermetic refrigerant circuits, and IEC 60601-1-8 deals with alarm systems for medical electrical equipment. Performance rating methods for refrigeration equipment are the other side of the same file, and the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute is where those methods are maintained.

So when a supplier sends you a certificate, ask which object it covers. A condenser does not carry a medical device approval, and a cabinet does not inherit one from the condenser inside it.

8. Evidence pack and traceability

The last requirement is the cheapest to state and the most often skipped: put the evidence pack in the purchase order, not in a later email. Our own published production flow for a batch is raw material inspection, forming, welding, cleaning and final inspection, with professional packaging for shipment, and the certificates we publish cover the factory quality system rather than the individual part.

Ask for the material data, the leak test record, the dimensional report and the lot reference that ties the part in your hand to the paperwork in your file. If the supplier cannot trace a lot, you have learned that before the cabinet is built, not after a service call.

Finned tube condenser with copper tubes and hydrophilic coated aluminium fins. Source: Ningbo Taojun Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd., 2026.

Our published finned condenser parameters, as they appear on the product page, with the parts of the specification a buyer has to supply on top of them.