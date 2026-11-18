Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) - Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ali Bsoul received the credentials of Thaer Yassin as the new representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) to Jordan on Wednesday.

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