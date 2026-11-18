MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Jordan and the European Union should use their investment conference to develop energy projects that can secure financing and move ahead, Hamzeh Alhajaya, CEO of Kingdom for Energy Investments, said Wednesday.

Alhajaya, in remarks to Jordan News Agency (Petra), noted that the Jordan–EU Investment Conference could help the two sides build "long-term" investment partnerships, attract investors with technical expertise, and give private companies a greater role in delivering major development projects.

Citing energy as a priority in this context, he said changes in global energy markets make securing supplies and diversifying sources "increasingly important." Jordan offers opportunities in renewable energy, electricity storage, cross-border power connections, and upgrades to transmission and distribution networks, Alhajaya said. He also identified opportunities to explore and produce natural gas, build infrastructure to process and transport it, and modernize the refining sector.

European companies could contribute capital, technical and operational expertise, advanced technology, and access to green financing, he said. Those resources could help Jordanian and European partners develop projects across the energy sector.

Alhajaya said Jordan's location links the Arab Gulf, the Levant, and other regional markets, giving it an advantage as a base for investment in energy and infrastructure. Stronger cross-border electricity connections could also help integrate Jordan into regional energy markets and expand the scope for cooperation with European partners, he added.

To move projects beyond the promotional stage, Alhajaya called for launching stable regulations and contract terms, effective partnerships between government and business, and greater use of European and international financial institutions and green financing mechanisms.

He said projects developed through the conference could strengthen Jordan's role as a regional partner in energy and infrastructure development while attracting investment to the country.

Such projects would support Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and contribute to sustainable growth and energy security in Jordan and the wider region, he added.

//Petra// AO