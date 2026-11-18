MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (BVMW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to strengthen and develop cooperation between the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sectors in Jordan and Germany.

The MoU was signed in a ceremony on the sidelines of the Jordan-Europe Investment Conference, currently held in Jordan.

Talking at the signing event, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Qudah, stated today's agreement signed during the conference reflects Jordan's commitment to translating economic partnerships into "concrete action" programs.

He described the move as a "significant" step toward empowering the SME sector, which serves as the "backbone" of the national economy and the primary generator of job opportunities.

"Through this strategic partnership with the German association, we look forward to opening new horizons for Jordanian companies to access European markets, facilitating technology transfer, and exchanging technical expertise, which would enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian products and attract more high-quality investments to Jordan," he added.

JEDCO Executive Director Ghalib Hijazi said the MoU reflects "spirit" of Jordanian-German cooperation and aims to provide platforms for direct communication and networking between Jordanian and German companies, which would boost competitiveness of national enterprises and streamline their access to European markets.

In turn, Reinhold von Ungern-Sternberg, Director of International Markets at the German BVMW, expressed the German side's aspiration to strengthen joint efforts with Jordan, highlighting opportunities and capabilities in Jordanian SMEs sector.

He further affirmed the association's commitment to building bridges for "effective" cooperation that would produce positive outcomes for both sides.

//Petra// AG