MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: An open court was held in Peshawar under the joint chairmanship of Provincial Ombudsperson for Women Rubab Mehdi and Peshawar Division Commissioner Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood to hear women's complaints and ensure the prompt resolution of their issues. Several women were provided immediate relief on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir, along with representatives of the Revenue Department and other relevant government departments, also attended the session. Women presented their complaints before senior officials, which were personally heard by the ombudsperson and commissioner. They directed the concerned authorities to take immediate action and ensure the timely resolution of other outstanding issues.

Female students from various colleges, working women and homemakers also participated in the event.

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Addressing an awareness seminar, Provincial Ombudsperson for Women Rubab Mehdi said the Ombudsperson Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had conducted more than 22,000 hearings in just one year, while helping women recover their rightful properties worth approximately Rs4.2 billion.

She said the institution was working to protect women from workplace harassment and ensure their inheritance and other property rights. Holding open courts across the province was part of these efforts to raise awareness among women about their legal rights and provide them with a platform to seek redressal of their complaints.

A question-and-answer session was also held, during which participants shared their concerns and received guidance on legal procedures for pursuing their complaints.

The provincial ombudsperson appreciated the cooperation of the Peshawar commissioner and deputy commissioner, saying such initiatives provide women with direct access to senior officials and an opportunity to get their problems resolved.