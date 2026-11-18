MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yevhen Voronetskyi, press officer of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen," said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"If things were bad before, following the rotation carried out by the Russians, they will become a hundred times worse. A large number of enemy troops have moved in compared with the number of Russian servicemen stationed there as of the evening of October 26, 2026," Voronetskyi said.

He said Ukrainian troops would continue, whenever possible, to deliver food to local residents using drones. However, the necessary groundwork must first be done to establish exactly who remains in the area, where they are and why, the press officer added.

RMAs must ensure support and integration for evacuated residents of Oleshky community – Lubinets

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has proposed conducting humanitarian operations in ten more settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

A ceasefire was in effect from October 27 to November 1 in the area around the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region to facilitate a humanitarian operation.

Photo provided by the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen"