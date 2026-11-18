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Azerbaijani athletes have won three medals at the World Youth Muay Thai Championships held in Olympia, Greece, delivering an impressive performance on the international stage.

Ali Jafarli claimed the gold medal in the Under-16 category, competing in the 71kg weight division. His victory secured the top spot on the podium for Azerbaijan and highlighted the country's growing presence in international youth Muay Thai competitions.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan secured two silver medals in the Under-18 age group. Afandi Afandiyev finished second in the 51kg weight category, while Sedat Aliyev also earned a silver medal in the 57kg division.

The three medal-winning performances represent a successful campaign for the Azerbaijani team at the prestigious international tournament, which brought together promising young Muay Thai fighters from different countries.

The results underline the potential of Azerbaijan's emerging martial arts talents and demonstrate the country's continued efforts to develop young athletes capable of competing at the highest international level.

With one gold and two silver medals, Azerbaijan added another achievement to its record in youth combat sports. The performances of Jafarli, Afandiyev and Aliyev also offer encouragement for the future of Azerbaijani Muay Thai as the young fighters continue their sporting development.