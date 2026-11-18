MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, targeting "terror infrastructure," Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement on Wednesday.

COGAT called on Palestinians living in the Buerij and Nusriet areas in Gaza to leave and "stay away from the area where our forces are operating until an official update is issued by the IDF spokesperson announcing the end of the operation."

Previously, Palestinian media reported that Israeli tanks and other armoured vehicles entered the area for the first time since the October 2025 ceasefire. The IDF has yet to provide further details.