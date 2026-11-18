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A bone fragment kept at the Church of St. Ladislaus in the northern Hungarian town of Mezőkövesd may belong to the famous medieval ruler King Ladislaus I.

According to Válasz Online, the bone had been kept for years in a metal box inside a church cabinet. An inscription identified it as a tibia belonging to King Ladislaus, although this claim had never been scientifically verified.

Radiocarbon analysis showed that the bone belonged to a tall, heavily built man who lived between 995 and 1149. The Institute of Archaeogenomics at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) compared the bone with a skull fragment preserved in Győr Cathedral.

Mitochondrial DNA analysis indicated that the samples belonged either to the same man or to two individuals related through the maternal line. Researchers consider the latter possibility unlikely.

The relic was first mentioned in 1758 in the inventory of the Franciscan monastery in Gyöngyös. After religious orders were dissolved in 1950, priest Sándor Varga brought it to Mezőkövesd.

King Ladislaus I, one of Hungary's most revered medieval rulers, reigned from 1077 to 1095. His original tomb in Oradea was destroyed centuries ago.