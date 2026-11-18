MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Declaration adopted at the Fourth International Conference on "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms and Solutions in Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons," held in Baku on October 7–10, 2026, has been circulated as an official document of the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council.

The conference was organized by Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, with the Declaration prepared within the framework of the Baku Dialogue.

According to the information released, the Declaration was attached to a letter dated October 27, 2026, from Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, addressed to the UN Secretary-General.

The document was circulated under the official reference A/81/462–S/2026/849, within the relevant agenda items of the UN General Assembly's 81st session and as a Security Council document.

The Declaration outlines commitments and recommendations aimed at addressing the humanitarian consequences of armed conflicts, particularly the unresolved fate of missing persons.

It emphasizes the right of families to receive information about missing relatives and calls for greater transparency in sharing information concerning individual and mass burial sites.

The document also highlights the importance of ensuring the safe, dignified and scientifically sound recovery, identification and return of human remains.

Furthermore, the Declaration encourages closer cooperation among governments, international organizations and non-governmental organizations through the exchange of expertise, forensic investigations and the application of emerging technologies.

A central provision calls on the United Nations and other international organizations to facilitate the establishment of a dedicated international mechanism addressing persons missing as a result of armed conflict.

The Declaration also recognizes the Baku Dialogue as a platform for exchanging experience, strengthening trust and promoting practical international cooperation on missing persons.

It expresses appreciation to Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons for organizing the conference and facilitating discussions on national and international approaches to resolving missing persons cases.

The circulation of the Declaration as an official UN document marks a further step in Azerbaijan's efforts to raise international awareness of the issue and encourage coordinated action to clarify the fate of people missing as a result of armed conflicts.