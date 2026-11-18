Associate Professor in Sociolinguistics, University of Nottingham

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I have long been fascinated by the use of language and literature in social and therapeutic contexts. My book The Literary Lifeline (Bloomsbury, 2025) examines the contribution that imaginative literature can make to improving health and quality of life, particularly in the context of reading aloud and shared reading. Written for a general audience, the book affirms the importance that language and literature can play in our lives, reminding us of reading's enduring, and sometimes surprising, ability to help us through times of illness, grief, and uncertainty.

The Literary Lifeline also explores another of my research interests, dementia and ageing. The book challenges the common assumption that cognitive decline destroys personality, and shows how it is still possible for people with dementia to maintain a sense of self and personal identity.

As well as my interests in reading and health, I am active in the field of applied discourse analysis. For instance, I enjoy critically examining the way in which dementia and aging are represented in popular media - all with the aim of revealing the assumptions behind such depictions, assumptions that are often taken for granted or as common sense. (It pays to be able to see through language and visual imagery!)

–present Associate Professor in Sociolinguistics, University of Nottingham

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