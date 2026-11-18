MENAFN - The Conversation) In the summer of 2027, the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft will each reach a milestone in time. On Sept. 5 and Aug. 20, respectively, they will each have spent 50 years in space.

During their journeys, they first explored the planets of the outer solar system, then traveled to the edge of the solar system. Eventually, they passed into the interstellar medium: the space between stars. Although not the first spacecraft ever launched, these are now the two oldest spacecraft still operating.

But before the spacecraft hit their semicentennial, Voyager 1 will also reach a milestone in distance. On Nov. 18, 2026, at 5:16 a.m. EST, Voyager 1 will become the first human-built object of any kind to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth. At that point, it will have traveled about 16 billion miles (26 billion kilometers), more than four times the distance from the Sun to Pluto. Afterward, it will take light, including communication signals, 24 hours to travel between the spacecraft and Earth.

This achievement is remarkable on many levels. This spacecraft, a functioning relic of 1970s technology, has survived well past its expected lifespan.

Of course, the spacecraft no longer works as well as it did in its prime. Eight of its original 10 instruments are not operating, and the output from its plutonium-238 power source degrades a little bit each year. Every so often, a lost signal or technical failure puts Voyager 1 in the headlines again. And, within the next decade, scientists may receive the last signal ever from this far-flung object.

But, at least for now, both Voyagers continue to send back data that is helping scientists characterize the unknown territory beyond the solar system. As a space history curator responsible for the National Air and Space Museum's planetary science collection, I've studied how space exploration has changed dramatically over the past 50 years.

Through it all, the Voyager probes have consistently collected valuable scientific data that has shaped researchers' understanding of the solar system – and even what lies beyond it. They've also helped set public expectations for what a successful mission looks like.

Voyager 1's long saga

Voyager 1 launched on Sept. 5, 1977, 16 days after the identical Voyager 2, from NASA's launch complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Voyager 2 launched first, but Voyager 1 quickly overtook it.

These spacecraft were big both in size and in ambition. Each is about the size of a small car, with an extended magnetometer boom, carrying instruments that measure magnetic fields, more than 50 feet (15 meters) long.

Each probe explored the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn and returned images from these planets that had higher resolutions than anything returned by their predecessors, Pioneer 10 and 11. They imaged the turbulent atmosphere of Jupiter, discovered faint rings around the planet and captured new details of the rings of Saturn and its many moons.

Voyager 2 would go on to explore Uranus in 1986 and Neptune in 1989, completing a grand tour of the solar system, that omitted Pluto. Voyager 1 launched after Voyager 2 so it could be set on a course that took it to Saturn's largest moon, Titan.

On Nov. 12, 1980, Voyager 1 flew within 4,034 miles (6,492 km) of Titan and returned images of the moon that showed a world shrouded in a dense and substantial atmosphere. Now, several decades later, NASA's Dragonfly mission is slated to take flight in the mid-2030s and investigate Titan's atmosphere.

This trajectory allowed the probe to image several of Saturn's other moons and even discover a few new ones. But it also sent Voyager 1 on a course that flung it away from the plane of the planets' orbits.

It has been traveling in that direction ever since, crossing several milestones along the way. It crossed the orbit of Pluto in 1989. On Feb. 14, 1990, before powering off its cameras for the last time, it captured a series of 64 images that together became the first“family portrait” of the solar system.

There is no clear definition of what it means to leave the solar system. But Voyager 1 has felt less and less of the Sun's influence as it moves into interstellar space. In December 2004, it crossed the“termination shock”: the outer boundary of the influence of the high-energy particles that make up the solar wind.

On Aug. 15, 2012, it left the protection of the Sun's magnetic field, making it more susceptible to cosmic radiation. As it crossed this boundary, its instruments detected a sparse layer of superheated plasma: charged gas atoms that are so energetic that their electrons are ripped away from their nuclei. Scientists nicknamed this boundary the“Wall of Fire.”

The spacecraft continues to travel through interstellar space, recording how the space environment changes as you move farther away from the Sun with data from two of its original instruments.

Meanwhile, failing memory, computer glitches, power issues and challenges with an aging propulsion system have led to several nail-biting moments over the past decade in which it seemed scientists might lose contact with the mission forever.

Remarkably, NASA engineers have always found a way to use backup thrusters and reroute data to keep the spacecraft operating, long enough to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth.

Going the distance

So what actually is one light-day?

When talking about the distance from the Earth to the Moon, or from the Earth to Mars or Venus, you'd still use miles or kilometers. But once you travel farther than the distance between Earth and its nearest neighbors, the number of miles starts to increase exponentially.

Outside of the inner solar system, scientists start to use a larger unit of measure: the astronomical unit (AU), one of which equals the distance between the Sun and Earth. The Kuiper Belt, for example, where Pluto is found, covers a wide swath between 30 and 50 AUs from the Sun.

The inner solar system, with Earth and all of the rocky planets, is only an incredibly small fraction of the solar system, and the units of measurement used on Earth don't really scale well as you move farther away from the planet.

Outside of the solar system, scientists start to talk in terms of time: light-years, or, more precisely, the distance light travels in a year. One light-year is equivalent to 5.88 trillion miles (9.46 trillion km), or 63,241.1 AU. The nearest neighboring star to our solar system is Proxima Centauri, which is about 4.25 light-years away.

Voyager 1 is now, after 50 years, almost 1 light-day away from Earth. That's a big distance compared with our usual frame of reference, but it's still just a fraction of a light-year.

While traveling at 37,844.49 mph (60,773 kmh), it will take another 300 years for Voyager 1 to encounter the Oort Cloud that surrounds the solar system, which no one has actually seen, and another 30,000 years to pass through it.

From a galactic perspective, after nearly 50 years, Voyager 1 is out the door but has barely entered the front yard. Covering multiple light years and actually making it near a neighbor's house, like Alpha Centauri, which refers to a system of stars that orbit with Proxima Centauri, would be a 75,000-year trip, if Voyager 1 were headed that way.

Until scientists develop technologies to carry people between the stars, like those found in science fiction – if they ever do – people will continue to send increasingly capable robotic spacecraft as our emissaries to help us learn more about the space and worlds beyond our reach.

Sending a message

Maybe, many thousands of years from now, some other space-faring civilization from a distant planetary system will discover Voyager 1. The spacecraft famously carries a gold-plated copper phonograph record that includes greetings, messages, sounds and music, along with encoded images of life on Earth.

Many people continue to believe that the exploration of the cosmos can represent the peaceful aspirations of all of humanity. And they continue to want to connect with this great exploratory endeavor by signing their names, literally and culturally, on these great works of technology.

We may never hear back from anyone. But we will at least have tried to fill the insurmountable distances of deep space with a bit of ourselves and our culture.