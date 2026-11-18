Professor and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Coastal Carolina University

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I specialize in exploring the intersections of ancient Asian philosophical traditions and contemporary perspectives, particularly as they are represented in film, anime, novels, and lived religious practices. By combining textual analysis with immersive fieldwork, my work provides a nuanced understanding of these traditions' historical roots and modern expressions. My teaching expertise spans topics such as Buddhism, Shinto, Asian religions, Buddhist meditation traditions, reading Buddhist texts, Buddhism in literature and film, and the representation of religion and identity in Japanese popular culture. I also teach ethnographic methods for studying African and Asian lived religious traditions in South Carolina, emphasizing the importance of engaging with local communities to understand the practical dimensions of these traditions.

–present Professor and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Coastal Carolina University

2003 University of Wisconsin-Madison, Languages and Cultures of Asia

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