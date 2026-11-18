

Professor of Law, Bush School & School of Law, Texas A&M University Fellow, Institute for Humane Studies

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Professor Morriss received his AB from Princeton University, his JD and Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin, his PhD in Economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his Master of Educational Psychology from Texas A&M University. His primary areas of research are international financial centers, regulation of business and the environment, and empirical legal studies. Professor Morriss has taught in the Cayman Islands, China, Guatemala, Guernsey, Greece, Hong Kong, Jersey, and Venezuela and lectured in Cambodia, Italy, Nepal, and the United Kingdom. He is affiliated with the Regulatory Studies Center at George Washington University and the Property and Environment Research Center, Bozeman, Montana. He previously served as Dean of the Texas A&M School of Law and held the D. Paul & Charlene A. Jones Chair in Law at the University of Alabama, the H. Ross & Helen Workman Professor of Law at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the Galen J. Roush Professor of Business Law and Regulation at Case Western Reserve University. He is the author or coauthor of more than sixty book chapters and scholarly articles as well as the coauthor of Regulation by Litigation (Yale University Press) and The False Promise of Green Energy (Cato Institute).

–present Professor, Bush School & School of Law, Texas A&M University

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