MENAFN - The Conversation) Two of the biggest surprises of the 2026 election cycle were Democratic U.S. Senate victories in the Deep South. In addition to Annie Andrews' victory in South Carolina, Scott Colom won a close contest in Mississippi, a place that historian James Cobb called“The Most Southern Place on Earth.”

Colom is not Mississippi's first Black U.S. senator. Two Black Republicans represented the state during Reconstruction, when state legislatures still selected U.S. senators. But Colom is the state's first popularly elected Black U.S. senator. He is also the first Democrat that Mississippians have sent to the Senate since 1982.

It is tempting to read this change using a familiar political science term: party realignment. But as political scientists who study political campaigns and Southern politics, we see an equally important transformation in the electorate – the people who can cast votes.

Simply put, the Democratic Party in the South was transformed from a party that defended white supremacy and Black disenfranchisement into one in which Black voters became a central constituency. The Democrats who held Mississippi's Senate seats for the majority of the 20th century were chosen by an electorate built to exclude Black citizens. Colom was elected by a dramatically different electorate and represents a very different Democratic Party.

To understand the magnitude of the change in Mississippi, it helps to look at the Democrats who came before Colom, what they stood for, and the political power they wielded.

Reconstruction and its end

For a brief period after the Civil War, Black Mississippians exercised real political power. They were a majority of the state's population and, with the right to vote, helped elect the state Legislature that sent Hiram Revels to the U.S. Senate in 1870 and Blanche Bruce in 1875, both of them Black.

That period did not last. White Democrats regained control of Mississippi government in the 1870s, aided by political violence, intimidation and electoral fraud. In 1890, the state adopted a new constitution that used poll taxes, literacy tests and other restrictions to systematically disfranchise Black voters. Two years after the new constitution took effect, the percentage of Black men registered to vote had fallen to just 5.4 percent.

The result fundamentally changed Mississippi politics. For the next several generations, the Democratic Party dominated a political system in which most Black Mississippians had little meaningful voice. Republican electoral victories were rare. One newspaper in 1963 claimed that the election of Lewis McAllister to the state House was the party's first win in 43 years. Without a competitive general election, winning the Democratic primary often meant winning office, and the politicians who emerged from a one-party system made possible by Black disenfranchisement became some of the most powerful political figures in the state's history.

What happened in Mississippi reflected a broader pattern across the South. In 1949, political scientist V.O. Key published his seminal study of the region,“Southern Politics in State and Nation.” Key argued that the solid Democratic South rested on systematic disenfranchisement of Black voters.

The one-party system helped keep Black Southerners out of political power while allowing white Southern politicians to present a unified front against efforts to dismantle segregation and expand Black voting rights, particularly when those efforts came from the federal government. Mississippi was among the clearest examples of that system.

Segregation and political power

Before Colom, the last Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi was John Stennis in 1982. He first won election in 1947, filling the seat of Theodore Bilbo, who had won reelection in 1946 after a campaign in which he urged white Mississippians to keep Black voters away from the polls. Stennis won a 1947 special election with 52,068 votes in a state of 2.2 million people. He held that seat for 41 years.

Throughout much of his career, Stennis was an ardent segregationist. In 1956, he was one of 101 members of Congress from the South who signed what was called the“Southern Manifesto.” In that statement, these lawmakers denounced the Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, in which the justices ruled that the“separate but equal” standards of racial segregation were unconstitutional; Stennis and the other signatories pledged resistance to school desegregation.

Later in his Senate career, Stennis was the only Southern Democrat who voted to oppose the creation of a national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Stennis' Senate colleague for much of his tenure, Mississippi Democrat James Eastland, was an equally staunch defender of segregation. A cotton planter from the Mississippi Delta, he was appointed to the Senate in 1941 and won the seat outright in 1942. He remained in the Senate until 1978.

The day after the Supreme Court handed down its 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education, Eastland was quoted saying,“the South will not abide by nor obey this legislative decision by a political court.”

Recent attention has understandably focused on Stennis, the last Democrat to represent Mississippi in the Senate. When Colom takes office, he will occupy the Senate seat once held by Eastland and Democrat James Vardaman, who said that“if it is necessary every Negro in the state will be lynched; it will be done to maintain white supremacy.”

One-party rule also gave Mississippi's senators unusual power. With little electoral competition, they could remain in office for decades. In a Senate where seniority mattered, longevity translated into influence.

Eastland, for example, chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than two decades, giving him enormous influence over civil rights legislation. During his chairmanship of the powerful committee, that committee became known as“the graveyard of civil rights legislation,” according to the Senate's website.

A new Southern coalition

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 helped dismantle the electoral system that had sustained these men in office. Before it, fewer than 10% of Black Mississippians were even registered to vote. Within a few short years, a majority were.

Black voters increasingly aligned with the Democratic Party as its national leaders embraced civil rights, even while many Democratic officeholders in Mississippi continued to defend segregation. That meant Black voters sometimes supported incumbent white segregationists. The party's voters changed faster than many of its candidates did.

The 1978 election for the seat Colom will hold illustrates how complicated that transition could be. After Eastland retired, Charles Evers, brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers, ran as an independent and drew nearly a quarter of the vote. His candidacy split the traditionally Democratic vote, helping Republican Thad Cochran win with a mere plurality.

By the 21st century, white Mississippians overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates, and Republican dominance had replaced the old Democratic dominance in most statewide elections.

That pattern made Colom's victory all the more striking. He won with overwhelming support from Black voters while also attracting enough white voters to build a winning statewide coalition.

The contrast with Mississippi's old Democratic coalition could hardly be sharper. The Democratic Party of Vardaman, Bilbo, Eastland and Stennis maintained its power in part by keeping Black Mississippians away from the ballot box with violence and Jim Crow laws.

When Colom is sworn in, Revels' old seat will, for the first time, be held by a Black senator directly elected by Mississippi voters.