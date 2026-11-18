Professor of Women and Gender Studies & Jewish Studies, University of Colorado Boulder

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Samira K. Mehta's research and teaching focus on the intersections of religion, culture, and gender, including the politics of family life and reproduction in the United States. She is the author of God Bless the Pill: The Surprising History of Contraception and Sexuality in American Religion (UNC Press 2026); The Racism of People Who Love You (Beacon Press, 2023); and the National Jewish Book Award finalist Beyond Chrismukkah: The Christian-Jewish Interfaith Family in the United States (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).

She serves as a series editor for the North American Religion Series at NYU Press. Mehta holds degrees from Emory University, Harvard University, and Swarthmore College.

–present Associate Professor of Women & Gender Studies and Jewish Studies, University of Colorado Boulder

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