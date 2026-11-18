MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday it had filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local daily.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said the complaints involve violations of the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Materials (CSAEM) Act, according to GMA News Online.

The Women and Children Protection Center's Visayas Field Unit filed the complaints with the Prosecutor's Office on Monday.

Co said the complaints would undergo evaluation, while investigators continued examining digital devices seized during the investigation.

“Additional evidence may be submitted in support of the criminal complaints already filed or may be utilised for filing of additional criminal complaints, if warranted,” Co said.

Markle, 82, stayed in the Philippines for around nine to 10 months beginning in 2025.

Authorities recovered around 7,500 photographs and one video depicting underage boys and girls of Asian, Latina and European descent from devices linked to Markle, according to the report.

--NNN-ANADOLU