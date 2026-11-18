TSX Futures Sink Midweek
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tied to Canada's commodity-heavy stock index fell on Wednesday as oil and gold prices slipped, while investors awaited the U.S.
Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes and assessed earnings from chip bellwether Nvidia.
The TSX floundered 406.83 points, or 1.1%, to close Tuesday to 35,315.30.
December futures for the TSX were down 0.2% Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar decreased 0.03 cents to 69.90 cents U.S.
Investors now await minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting, due at 2 p.m. EST,?which could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path
Traders are currently pricing in a 97% chance of another Fed rate hike.
In company news, Fairfax Financial sold its entire stake in?India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million U.S.).
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada's new housing price index fell 0.2% month over month in October, following a similar drop in September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange slipped 12.88 points, or 1.7% Tuesday, to 764.03.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures climbed Wednesday morning after the S&P 500 fell for a fourth straight day. Traders also weighed Nvidia's better-than-expected earnings report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials eked ahead eight points, or 0.02%, early Wednesday, to 50,823.
Futures for the S&P 500 were up 27 points, or 0.4%, 7,386.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite flew 232.5 points, or 0.9%, at 27,308.
Neocloud companies also rose in extended trading. CoreWeave advanced 8%, while Nebius Group gained 10%.
Looking ahead, traders are awaiting building permits and housing starts data. The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its October meeting will also be out in the afternoon.
Federal Reserve policymakers last month decided to keep the overnight funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%.
On the earnings front, Lowe's, Target and TJ Maxx-parent TJX Cos are slated to report Wednesday morning.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 nosed ahead 0.3% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng sank 0.9%.
Oil prices slid 69 cents to $85.33 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices reversed $93.10 to $3,771.30 U.S an ounce.
Futures tied to Canada's commodity-heavy stock index fell on Wednesday as oil and gold prices slipped, while investors awaited the U.S.
Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes and assessed earnings from chip bellwether Nvidia.
The TSX floundered 406.83 points, or 1.1%, to close Tuesday to 35,315.30.
December futures for the TSX were down 0.2% Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar decreased 0.03 cents to 69.90 cents U.S.
Investors now await minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting, due at 2 p.m. EST,?which could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path
Traders are currently pricing in a 97% chance of another Fed rate hike.
In company news, Fairfax Financial sold its entire stake in?India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million U.S.).
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada's new housing price index fell 0.2% month over month in October, following a similar drop in September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange slipped 12.88 points, or 1.7% Tuesday, to 764.03.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures climbed Wednesday morning after the S&P 500 fell for a fourth straight day. Traders also weighed Nvidia's better-than-expected earnings report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials eked ahead eight points, or 0.02%, early Wednesday, to 50,823.
Futures for the S&P 500 were up 27 points, or 0.4%, 7,386.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite flew 232.5 points, or 0.9%, at 27,308.
Neocloud companies also rose in extended trading. CoreWeave advanced 8%, while Nebius Group gained 10%.
Looking ahead, traders are awaiting building permits and housing starts data. The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its October meeting will also be out in the afternoon.
Federal Reserve policymakers last month decided to keep the overnight funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%.
On the earnings front, Lowe's, Target and TJ Maxx-parent TJX Cos are slated to report Wednesday morning.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 nosed ahead 0.3% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng sank 0.9%.
Oil prices slid 69 cents to $85.33 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices reversed $93.10 to $3,771.30 U.S an ounce.
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