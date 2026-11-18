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CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary - The lowest band of orbit is starting to attract serious money. Global investment in very low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellites is projected to rise from $5.2 billion in 2026 to $9.8 billion by 2031, according to Juniper Research, which expects 1,024 VLEO satellites in orbit by 2031. The European Space Agency defines VLEO as altitudes of less than 450 kilometers, where satellites are naturally subject to atmospheric drag, re-enter the atmosphere at the end of their operational life and do not contribute to the growth of space debris. That same drag is why the orbit has long been treated as one to avoid, and it is the argument one air-launch operator is now making in reverse. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), Firefly Aerospace Inc. (Nasdaq: FLY), Karman Space & Defense (NYSE: KRMN), AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS).

Key Takeaways



In a new op-ed, Starfighters Space CEO Tim Franta argues that VLEO should be treated as an orbit of choice for defense, commercial and scientific missions rather than an orbit to avoid.



Franta describes VLEO as“in effect, a self-cleaning orbital environment,” because drag brings spacecraft down without help.



He calls on regulators to recognize VLEO as a distinct regime, with streamlined licensing and debris-mitigation reviews for satellites whose orbits guarantee rapid natural decay.



Starfighters says its STARLAUNCHTM air-launch system is being designed for VLEO missions, with a STARLAUNCHTM 1 captive-carry test flight planned in December.

Juniper Research projects global VLEO satellite investment of $9.8 billion by 2031, up from $5.2 billion in 2026.



Low Orbit, Short Lives

The appeal and the problem are the same thing. In higher orbits, a dead satellite can stay up for a very long time. Below about 450 kilometers, the residual atmosphere does the cleanup. Juniper Research says Earth observation will remain the largest driver of VLEO investment through 2031, as lower altitudes allow higher-resolution imagery and lower latency than conventional low Earth orbit systems.

Government programs are moving into the band as well. On November 5, Redwire said DARPA had awarded it a $20 million contract to complete additional testing and experimentation on a scaled version of its SabreSat spacecraft for a precursor flight test in VLEO, as part of the agency's Otter program.

The Case for Flying Low

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) operates its fleet of F-104 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas. In a new op-ed, CEO Tim Franta argues that VLEO should be treated as an orbit of choice for defense, commercial and scientific missions. He points to tactical military constellations that could finish a mission and remove themselves from the battlespace, commercial operators that can fly smaller and cheaper satellites lower, and the science of an atmospheric layer that is too high for balloons and aircraft and too low for conventional satellites to survive.

“VLEO is, in effect, a self-cleaning orbital environment,” Franta writes. Of commercial operators, he adds:“For these operators, built-in disposal is not a compliance burden. It is a feature of the neighborhood.”

Franta calls on regulators to recognize VLEO as a distinct regime, with streamlined licensing and debris-mitigation reviews for satellites whose orbits guarantee rapid natural decay, and on NASA, NOAA and the Space Force to jointly invest in characterizing VLEO. He writes that Starfighters explored a conceptual payload to measure the VLEO atmosphere at this year's Smallsat Conference in Utah, and that the company's STARLAUNCHTM air-launch system is being designed for VLEO missions.

The company describes STARLAUNCHTM as its air-launch program, with STARLAUNCHTM 1 serving as its initial suborbital development vehicle. A captive-carry test flight is planned in December between its base at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and the FAA-licensed Cecil Spaceport in Jacksonville. On November 4, the company said an inert flight article for the suborbital version of STARLAUNCHTM has been designed and is now being fabricated. Its next investor update is scheduled for Friday, November 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Who Else Is Building for Low Orbit

Getting hardware to low orbit, and keeping it there long enough to matter, takes launch vehicles, propulsion and subsystems, and satellites built for the altitude. The companies below work at different points in that chain, and each reported results this month.

Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) builds launch vehicles and spacecraft. In its third quarter 2026 results, Rocket Lab reported record quarterly revenue of $268 million, a 73% increase year-on-year, and record backlog of approximately $3.6 billion, a 52% increase since the end of Q2 2026. The company said it signed approximately $1 billion in new launch contracts across Electron, HASTE and Neutron, with first launch of Neutron now targeted for no earlier than 2027, and it guided fourth quarter revenue of between $270 million and $290 million.

“Our end-to-end space strategy is delivering exactly as designed: the world's most critical and ambitious missions increasingly rely on Rocket Lab for launch, spacecraft, and components, sometimes all on a single mission, and every part of our business is growing as a result,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (Nasdaq: FLY) reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $110.7 million, up 259% from the same period a year prior, and record backlog of $1.7 billion at quarter end, up from $1.5 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The company signed contracts valued at more than $1.3 billion with AST SpaceMobile covering licensed intellectual property, engine delivery and engineering support, and expects 2026 full-year revenue of between $440 million and $450 million.

“Firefly's third quarter reflects the power of our diversified and vertically-integrated business,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.

Karman Space & Defense (NYSE: KRMN) supplies products to defense programs and to space and launch customers. For its third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported record quarterly revenue of $202 million, driven by 25% organic growth and 66% total growth year over year, and record backlog of $1.7 billion, up 108% compared to fiscal year-end 2025. Bookings of nearly $465 million included a seven-year contract with Lockheed Martin supporting the THAAD program, and Karman increased its fiscal 2026 outlook to $755 million to $760 million in revenue.

“In this strong demand environment, we continue to go on offense, gaining market share while creating value for shareholders,” said Jon Rambeau, Chief Executive Officer of Karman.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is building a space-based cellular broadband network in low Earth orbit. In its November 9 business update, the company reported third quarter revenue of $42.3 million from commercial and United States government customers and said it is targeting approximately 45 BlueBird satellites in orbit by middle 2027. It also announced Blacklift, its own 20-ton reusable rocket to deploy BlueBird satellites into low Earth orbit, starting in late 2028.

“We expect to achieve a production rate of six ASIC satellites per month in December of this year,” said Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

What Comes Next

For Starfighters, the near-term markers are the planned December STARLAUNCHTM 1 captive-carry flight and the November 20 investor update. For the wider sector, the question Franta raises is whether regulators will treat an orbit that clears itself differently from the crowded shells above it.

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Article Source: Op-ed by Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space, Inc., November 2026, and the Company's news releases dated October 13, November 4 and November 6, 2026.

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