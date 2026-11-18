MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIDGELAND, Miss., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALM) (“Cal-Maine Foods,”“we,”“us,”“our” or the“Company”), today reported that one of its facilities in Florida tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which will result in the ultimate depopulation of approximately 1.4 million laying hens and 360,000 pullets, or 2.7% of the Company's flock. Production at the facility has temporarily ceased as the Company follows the protocols prescribed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Cal-Maine Foods' geographically diversified production network provides operational flexibility and resilience. By coordinating production and distribution across multiple locations, the Company is working to mitigate the impact of this facility disruption, maintain continuity of supply, and minimize potential impacts to customers. Cal-Maine Foods remains focused on meeting customer needs and delivering the reliable supply and dependable service customers expect.

The Company remains dedicated to robust biosecurity programs across its locations; however, no farm is immune to HPAI. HPAI continues to be present in the wild bird population, and the extent of possible future outbreaks, particularly during migration seasons when the risk is heightened, cannot be predicted. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the human health risk to the general U.S. public from HPAI viruses is considered low. Additionally, according to the USDA, HPAI cannot be transmitted through safely handled and properly cooked eggs. There is no known risk associated with HPAI from eggs currently on the market, and no eggs have been recalled due to HPAI.

Cal-Maine Foods continues to work closely with federal, state, and local government officials and focused industry groups to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks and effectively manage the response.

The Company will provide updated information in its next quarterly report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and does not expect to provide interim updates unless the information is deemed material.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The company's portfolio spans the full egg value ladder-from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, nutritionally enhanced, organic, brown, pasture-raised, and free-range eggs-serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland's Best®, Land O'Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, Van's®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine's strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our Company and our industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) changes in wholesale shell egg market prices, (ii) changes in the demand for shell eggs and our prepared foods offerings, (iii) increases in feed costs for our shell egg operations as well as increases in input costs for prepared foods, (iv) our ability to predict and meet demand for cage-free and other specialty shell eggs, (v) the risks and hazards inherent in shell egg, egg products and prepared foods operations (including, as applicable, disease, pests, weather conditions, and potential for product recall), including but not limited to the current outbreak of HPAI affecting poultry in the U.S., Canada and other countries that was first detected in commercial flocks in the U.S. in February 2022 and that impacted our flocks in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2024 and again in March 2026, (vi) risks, changes, or obligations that could result from our recent or future acquisition of new flocks or businesses, such as our acquisition of Echo Lake Foods completed June 2, 2025, and risks or changes that may cause conditions to completing a pending acquisition not to be met, (vii) our ability to successfully integrate and manage recently acquired businesses, like Echo Lake Foods, and realize the expected benefits of such acquisitions, including synergies, cost savings, reduction in earnings volatility, margin expansion, financial returns, expanded customer relationships, or sales or growth opportunities, (viii) our ability to produce, supply and distribute shell eggs and prepared foods efficiently and reliably, (ix) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants, retain existing customers, acquire new customers and grow our product mix including our prepared foods product offerings, (x) the impacts of government, customer and consumer reactions to high market prices for eggs, including, without limitation, potential new or expanded government regulations, (xi) risks relating to potential changes in inflation, interest rates and trade and tariff policies, (xii) the loss or expiration of any registered trademarks or other intellectual property that we use in our business, (xiii) adverse results in pending litigation and other legal matters, (xiv) global instability, including as a result of geopolitical conflicts and other uncertainties and (xv) the risk factors set forth the company's SEC Filings (including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated by the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K). The Company's SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC or the company's website, Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Further, forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the respective dates thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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