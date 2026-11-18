MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Mark Sosey, CFP®, and Pete Bargas, J.D., have launched Sphere Capital Advisory through affiliation with LPL Financial's supported independence model, LPL Independent Advisor Network. They reported serving $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.

Based in Medford, Oregon, Sosey and Bargas bring decades of combined experience in financial services, financial planning, legal studies and organizational leadership. Sosey has nearly four decades of financial services experience and leads the firm's investment strategy and account management. Bargas entered the wealth management industry in 2021 following a career that included higher education leadership, contract negotiation and law. He works closely with clients on financial planning and investment strategies while overseeing the firm's operations and client experience.

Sphere Capital Advisory serves individuals, families, retirees, professionals and business owners in Southern Oregon and across the country. The team works with clients who value personalized advice, disciplined investment management, proactive planning and direct access to the advisors responsible for managing their wealth. Many clients are approaching or living in retirement, while others are building wealth potential, navigating business or life transitions, or thinking intentionally about estate planning and legacy.

"Our work begins with listening and understanding what each client wants their wealth to accomplish," Sosey said. "We combine thoughtful financial planning with disciplined, long-term investment services to build personalized strategies that can adapt as life changes. Our goal is to provide direct, attentive guidance and help clients steward their wealth with wisdom and purpose."

Why Sphere Capital Advisory Made the Move to LPL - and Why Now

Sosey and Bargas established Sphere Capital Advisory to build an independent firm around their clients, investment philosophy and commitment to personal service. The LPL Independent Advisor Network structure is designed to allow the advisors to focus on knowing their clients, managing investments, developing thoughtful financial plans and delivering an exceptional client experience.

Through LPL Independent Advisor Network, advisors operate within an integrated support model that brings together a connected peer community, experienced guidance and dedicated regional teams. Advisors benefit from hands-on transition execution, growth coaching and consulting across key areas of the business, and ongoing operational, compliance and administrative support, enabling firms to move faster, operate more efficiently and grow on their own terms.

"Independence gives us the freedom to build the firm around the people we serve and the disciplined investment approach we believe in," Bargas said. "LPL's Independent Advisor Network provides the scale, technology and support to help us run the business effectively while preserving the personal relationships, direct access and customized strategies that define Sphere Capital Advisory."

The firm's name reflects its broader view of wealth and its role across the many spheres of a client's life, including family, work, business, generosity, community and future generations. Sosey and Bargas collaborate closely, rather than operating in silos, so clients benefit from their combined perspectives and personal involvement throughout the relationship.

Ken Hullings, head of advisor recruiting and executive vice president of business development at LPL, said,“We're excited to welcome Mark and Pete to LPL and support them as they launch Sphere Capital Advisory. They bring a thoughtful approach to investment management and financial planning, along with a clear commitment to knowing their clients and providing personalized guidance. We look forward to helping them build the business they envision while staying focused on what matters most: serving their clients.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Sphere Capital Advisory and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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