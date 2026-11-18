MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physical therapy practice reports denial rates as low as 1%-2%, reduced clinician documentation time, and greater administrative capacity to support 30% business growth

CULVER CITY, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Physical Therapy and Athelas, powered by Commure, today announced an expanded partnership that will bring Athelas Voice Agents to Evolution's operations. The expansion builds on nearly two years of collaboration, during which Evolution has seen improvements in billing performance, clinician documentation, and administrative efficiency.

Since adopting Athelas for revenue cycle management (RCM) and ambient AI documentation, Evolution has seen significant improvements in billing performance and clinician workflows. The practice reports that its claim denial rate has dropped from an estimated 15% or higher with its previous billing provider to between 1% and 2%. Therapists also report saving several hours per week using Athelas's AI scribe, while automation has helped the practice accommodate approximately 30% business growth without proportionally increasing admin staffing.

Evolution chose Athelas as a technology partner to support its growth with an integrated platform designed to meet the evolving needs of the practice.

“Before Athelas, it felt like we were constantly bolting on new solutions as we needed additional capabilities,” said Michael Giunta, CEO of Evolution.“As we started to scale, those disconnected systems became harder to manage and didn't always work well together, creating more complexity for our team. Athelas takes a different approach, with an AI-native platform built from the ground up so the capabilities work together in one integrated system.”

By bringing clinical, operational, and financial workflows together, Athelas gives Evolution a clearer view of its operations and helps its team catch billing issues before claims are submitted. Staff spend less time tracking down problems across systems; clinicians benefit from a more streamlined documentation process.

“Evolution is a strong example of how AI can improve the business of delivering care,” said Hersh Solanki, Chief Business Officer at Athelas.“We're excited to build on the foundation that we've built together over the last two years, helping Evolution automate more of its operations as it continues to grow.”

One of the most significant improvements has been in claim management. Previously, billing issues could take months to surface, delaying reimbursement and requiring staff to revisit claims long after submission. Athelas's platform identifies potential issues before claims go out, allowing staff to correct them earlier and reduce preventable denials.

Now, Evolution is preparing to introduce Athelas Voice Agents to answer incoming patient calls, replacing its existing external call center. Giunta expects the transition to generate cost savings as the practice grows, particularly by reducing the need to add personnel to handle increasing call volumes.

For Evolution, expanding into AI agents is the next step in building an operating model that uses automation to support growth while allowing employees to focus on work that requires human judgment and interaction.

About Evolution Physical Therapy

Evolution Physical Therapy is a leading provider of orthopedic and sports physical therapy, injury prevention, and performance training. Integrating evidence-based rehabilitation with proactive wellness services, Evolution helps patients move better, recover faster, and perform at their best.

Across its clinics, Evolution offers comprehensive care, from manual therapy and return-to-sport programs to Pilates, strength and conditioning, and recovery modalities, delivered by a team of highly trained clinicians and performance specialists dedicated to long-term, patient-first outcomes. For more information, visit evolutionphysicaltherapy.com.

About Athelas

Athelas, powered by Commure, builds the AI operating system for healthcare clinics. Its platform unifies the EHR, ambient documentation, revenue cycle, and patient communication for thousands of clinics across the country. Learn more at athelas.com.

Media Contact

Andre Atemasov

Athelas

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