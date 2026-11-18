MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (“Uni-Fuels” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: UFG), a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 17, 2026, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

On July 27, 2026, the Company received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq indicating that for the 30 consecutive business days prior to that date, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares had been below the Minimum Bid Price Requirement of US$1.00 per share. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided a period of 180 calendar days, or until January 25, 2027, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Nasdaq has now determined that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares was at US$1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days from November 3, 2026 to November 16, 2026. Accordingly, Nasdaq notified the Company that it has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter is now closed.

About Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited

Uni-Fuels is a fast-growing global provider of marine fuel solutions with a growing presence across major shipping hubs, including Singapore, Seoul, Dubai, Shanghai, Limassol, and Bangkok. Established in 2021, Uni-Fuels has evolved into a dynamic, forward-thinking company delivering customer-centric, compliant, and reliable fuel solutions across global markets and time zones, supported by 24/7 operational support year-round. Backed by a globally integrated operating platform, experienced industry professionals, and an extensive global supply network, Uni-Fuels has built trusted partnerships with customers, supporting them in achieving their operational objectives and decarbonization goals amid the maritime industry's ongoing energy transformation.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should”“would,”“plan,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication and on the current expectations of Uni-Fuels' management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Uni-Fuels. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or Uni-Fuels' assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Uni-Fuels does not presently know, or that Uni-Fuels currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward- looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Uni-Fuels' current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward- looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of Uni-Fuels described in its Form 20-F initially filed with the SEC, as amended, together with the risk factors of Uni-Fuels described in its prospectus supplement to the base prospectus filed with the SEC on October 23, 2026 in connection with its registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-292786), including those under“Risk Factors” therein. Uni-Fuels anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Uni-Fuels may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Uni-Fuels specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Uni-Fuels' assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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