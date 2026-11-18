(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deals run through November 30 on ZULUAthletic.com and Amazon, with weighted vests up to 52% off, select stainless steel water bottles up to 62% off and more



Key facts of this press release:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals run through November 30, 2026

ZULU weighted vests are available in 12lb, 16lb and 20lb options, with select styles up to 52% off

Powerfill Pro stainless steel water bottles feature Quick FillTM technology, with select holiday offers starting at $10 According to Bain & Company's Black Friday 2026 Sales Forecast, 64% of U.S. consumers plan to shop Black Friday in 2026 (up from 55% in 2025) CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ZULU, the Chicago-based wellness brand known for its reusable water bottles and everyday movement accessories, is offering holiday savings on weighted vests and stainless steel water bottles, with deals running through November 30. Deals available on ZULUAthletic.com and ZULU's Amazon store include:

Up to 52% off select ZULU weighted vests, including its 20lb Onyx vest for $38.50, down from $79.99

Up to 62% off featured Powerfill Pro stainless steel water bottles Up to 56% off Base water bottles Designed for real routines, ZULU's products offer practical options for shoppers searching for fitness gifts, reusable water bottles, walking accessories and everyday wellness essentials. The collection includes weighted vests for adding resistance to daily movement and insulated bottles designed for convenient hydration at home, at work and on the go. The promotion comes as holiday shopping activity is expected to increase in 2026. According to Bain & Company's Black Friday 2026 Sales Forecast, U.S. retail sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday are projected to exceed $85 billion, representing an 8.75% increase over 2025. The research also found that 64% of surveyed U.S. consumers plan to shop on Black Friday, up from 55% in 2025, underscoring the importance of the holiday shopping period as consumers seek seasonal deals and everyday value. Black Friday Fitness and Hydration Gift Ideas From ZULU

For holiday shoppers comparing fitness accessories and hydration products, ZULU offers products designed around different activities, routines and preferences.

ZULU Product Best for Key Features Black Friday-Cyber Monday Savings Weighted Vest

Walking, errands and at-home workouts Available in 12lb, 16lb and 20lb options. Adjustable straps accommodate 31–54-inch chests. Features Fresh LayerTM removable washable cover, phone pockets and reflective accents. Up to 52% off select styles; featured options starting at $30 Powerfill Pro Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Workouts, commuting and everyday hydration Quick FillTM lid for refilling without removal; copper-lined triple-wall insulation keeps drinks cold up to 30 hours; interchangeable sip-and-chug spouts and leakproof locking lid. Up to 62% off featured products; starting at $10 Base Stainless Steel Water Bottle

School, work, travel and everyday hydration Double-wall vacuum insulation, three interchangeable lids (straw, chug and twist), built-in carry loop and dishwasher-safe construction. Up to 56% off select styles; starting at $8











ZULU Weighted Vests Pair Everyday Design With Holiday Savings

For shoppers seeking fitness gifts designed for everyday movement, the ZULU Weighted Vest adds resistance to activities already part of their routines, from neighborhood walks and errands to at-home workouts. Available in 12lb, 16lb and 20lb options, the unisex vest features adjustable chest and side straps accommodating chest sizes from 31 to 54 inches.

Its standout innovation is Fresh LayerTM, a removable, machine-washable neoprene outer cover designed to manage sweat and odor between uses. Built-in phone pockets keep essentials accessible, while reflective accents enhance visibility in low-light settings. Together, these features combine comfort, convenience and practical functionality for active lifestyles.

Featured ZULU Weighted Vest Black Friday Deals (Now through November 30):



20lb Weighted Vest (Onyx): 52% off, $38.50 (regularly $79.99)

16lb Weighted Vest (Onyx): 50% off, $35 (regularly $69.99)

16lb Weighted Vest (Shore): 47% off, $37 (regularly $69.99) 12lb Weighted Vest (Onyx): 45% off, $30 (regularly $54.99)











Powerfill Pro and Base Water Bottles Offer Hydration Gift Options

ZULU's Powerfill Pro Stainless Steel Water Bottle brings thoughtful innovation to everyday hydration, combining convenient refilling, lasting temperature control and customizable drinking options. Its signature Quick FillTM technology allows users to refill at a water station with a simple flip, without removing the lid, making hydration more convenient between workouts, during the workday or while running errands.

Triple-wall insulation with copper lining keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours, while two included interchangeable spouts let users choose between sipping and chugging. A leakproof locking lid helps prevent spills during transport, and a non-slip base and wide carry loop add everyday convenience. Available in 24oz, 32oz, 40oz and 64oz sizes, Powerfill Pro features BPA-free, dishwasher-safe parts, with hand washing recommended for the bottle.

Featured ZULU Powerfill Pro Black Friday Deals (Now through November 30):



40oz (Amethyst): 62% off, $10 (regularly $26.38)

24oz (Evergreen): 25% off, $16.10 (regularly $21.49)

24oz (Tempo): 15% off, $18.26 (regularly $21.49)

24oz (High Tide): 15% off, $18.26 (regularly $21.49) 40oz (Ash): 16% off, $22.41 (regularly $26.60)

Additional savings across ZULU's Amazon assortment include the Base stainless steel water bottle collection, featuring three interchangeable lid options: straw, chug and twist. Available in sizes ranging from 18oz kids' bottles to 40oz configurations, the collection features double-wall vacuum insulation, built-in carrying loops and dishwasher-safe construction.

Featured ZULU Base Water Bottle Black Friday Deals (Now through November 30):



24oz (Navy): 56% off, $8 (regularly $17.99)

18oz Kids (Sage): 55% off, $11 (regularly $24.58)

24oz (Black): 44% off, $10 (regularly $17.99) 40oz (White): 33% off, $14 (regularly $20.99)

ZULU Frequently Asked Questions

What are some practical Black Friday and Cyber Monday gifts for fitness lovers and people with active lifestyles?



For holiday shoppers searching for fitness gifts, wellness gifts, walking accessories or practical gifts for active friends and family members, ZULU offers weighted vests and stainless steel water bottles designed to fit into everyday routines, from neighborhood walks and at-home workouts to commuting and staying hydrated on the go

Collection offers gift options for people who enjoy walking, working out, outdoor activities and everyday hydration It is especially relevant for shoppers searching for Black Friday fitness gifts, Cyber Monday workout gear deals, weighted vests for walking, gifts for gym enthusiasts, insulated water bottles for workouts, reusable water bottle gifts, fitness stocking stuffers and practical holiday gifts for active lifestyles

How do I choose a ZULU weighted vest?



ZULU weighted vests are available in 12lb, 16lb and 20lb options, allowing shoppers to select a weight appropriate for their experience and intended activity

As a general guideline, beginners should start with a lighter weight, typically around 5–10% of their body weight, and gradually increase resistance as their strength and comfort improve. Each vest features adjustable straps designed to accommodate chest sizes from 31 to 54 inches

Are ZULU weighted vests machine washable?



Yes, the removable Fresh LayerTM outer cover is machine washable to help manage sweat and odor Inner weight insert should be spot cleaned only

Are ZULU weighted vests designed for beginners or advanced users?



ZULU weighted vests support a range of fitness levels Whether you're just getting started or looking to add more resistance to your routine, you can incorporate using a weighted vest at your own pace

What makes the ZULU Powerfill Pro water bottle different?



Quick FillTM technology that allows users to refill the bottle with a simple flip without removing the lid Includes interchangeable sipping and chugging spouts, a leakproof locking lid and triple-wall copper-lined insulation

How long does the ZULU Powerfill Pro keep drinks cold?



Triple-wall insulation with copper lining keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours Available in 24oz, 32oz, 40oz and 64oz sizes

About ZULU

ZULU creates thoughtfully designed tools to support everyday movement and real routines. Designed for durability, simplicity, and consistent use, our products keep up with life in motion. Headquartered in Chicago and established in 2011, ZULU helps people build habits and make progress over time. Follow us on Instagram @zuluathletic



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