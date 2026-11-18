Black Friday 2026: ZULU Health & Fitness Deals On Weighted Vests And Water Bottles
|ZULU Product
|Best for
|Key Features
|Black Friday-Cyber Monday Savings
| Weighted Vest
|Walking, errands and at-home workouts
|Available in 12lb, 16lb and 20lb options. Adjustable straps accommodate 31–54-inch chests. Features Fresh LayerTM removable washable cover, phone pockets and reflective accents.
|Up to 52% off select styles; featured options starting at $30
| Powerfill Pro Stainless Steel Water Bottle
|Workouts, commuting and everyday hydration
|Quick FillTM lid for refilling without removal; copper-lined triple-wall insulation keeps drinks cold up to 30 hours; interchangeable sip-and-chug spouts and leakproof locking lid.
|Up to 62% off featured products; starting at $10
| Base Stainless Steel Water Bottle
|School, work, travel and everyday hydration
|Double-wall vacuum insulation, three interchangeable lids (straw, chug and twist), built-in carry loop and dishwasher-safe construction.
|Up to 56% off select styles; starting at $8
ZULU Weighted Vests Pair Everyday Design With Holiday Savings
For shoppers seeking fitness gifts designed for everyday movement, the ZULU Weighted Vest adds resistance to activities already part of their routines, from neighborhood walks and errands to at-home workouts. Available in 12lb, 16lb and 20lb options, the unisex vest features adjustable chest and side straps accommodating chest sizes from 31 to 54 inches.
Its standout innovation is Fresh LayerTM, a removable, machine-washable neoprene outer cover designed to manage sweat and odor between uses. Built-in phone pockets keep essentials accessible, while reflective accents enhance visibility in low-light settings. Together, these features combine comfort, convenience and practical functionality for active lifestyles.
Featured ZULU Weighted Vest Black Friday Deals (Now through November 30):
- 20lb Weighted Vest (Onyx): 52% off, $38.50 (regularly $79.99) 16lb Weighted Vest (Onyx): 50% off, $35 (regularly $69.99) 16lb Weighted Vest (Shore): 47% off, $37 (regularly $69.99) 12lb Weighted Vest (Onyx): 45% off, $30 (regularly $54.99)
Powerfill Pro and Base Water Bottles Offer Hydration Gift Options
ZULU's Powerfill Pro Stainless Steel Water Bottle brings thoughtful innovation to everyday hydration, combining convenient refilling, lasting temperature control and customizable drinking options. Its signature Quick FillTM technology allows users to refill at a water station with a simple flip, without removing the lid, making hydration more convenient between workouts, during the workday or while running errands.
Triple-wall insulation with copper lining keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours, while two included interchangeable spouts let users choose between sipping and chugging. A leakproof locking lid helps prevent spills during transport, and a non-slip base and wide carry loop add everyday convenience. Available in 24oz, 32oz, 40oz and 64oz sizes, Powerfill Pro features BPA-free, dishwasher-safe parts, with hand washing recommended for the bottle.
Featured ZULU Powerfill Pro Black Friday Deals (Now through November 30):
- 40oz (Amethyst): 62% off, $10 (regularly $26.38) 24oz (Evergreen): 25% off, $16.10 (regularly $21.49) 24oz (Tempo): 15% off, $18.26 (regularly $21.49) 24oz (High Tide): 15% off, $18.26 (regularly $21.49) 40oz (Ash): 16% off, $22.41 (regularly $26.60)
Additional savings across ZULU's Amazon assortment include the Base stainless steel water bottle collection, featuring three interchangeable lid options: straw, chug and twist. Available in sizes ranging from 18oz kids' bottles to 40oz configurations, the collection features double-wall vacuum insulation, built-in carrying loops and dishwasher-safe construction.
Featured ZULU Base Water Bottle Black Friday Deals (Now through November 30):
- 24oz (Navy): 56% off, $8 (regularly $17.99) 18oz Kids (Sage): 55% off, $11 (regularly $24.58) 24oz (Black): 44% off, $10 (regularly $17.99) 40oz (White): 33% off, $14 (regularly $20.99)
ZULU Frequently Asked Questions
What are some practical Black Friday and Cyber Monday gifts for fitness lovers and people with active lifestyles?
- For holiday shoppers searching for fitness gifts, wellness gifts, walking accessories or practical gifts for active friends and family members, ZULU offers weighted vests and stainless steel water bottles designed to fit into everyday routines, from neighborhood walks and at-home workouts to commuting and staying hydrated on the go Collection offers gift options for people who enjoy walking, working out, outdoor activities and everyday hydration It is especially relevant for shoppers searching for Black Friday fitness gifts, Cyber Monday workout gear deals, weighted vests for walking, gifts for gym enthusiasts, insulated water bottles for workouts, reusable water bottle gifts, fitness stocking stuffers and practical holiday gifts for active lifestyles
How do I choose a ZULU weighted vest?
- ZULU weighted vests are available in 12lb, 16lb and 20lb options, allowing shoppers to select a weight appropriate for their experience and intended activity As a general guideline, beginners should start with a lighter weight, typically around 5–10% of their body weight, and gradually increase resistance as their strength and comfort improve. Each vest features adjustable straps designed to accommodate chest sizes from 31 to 54 inches
Are ZULU weighted vests machine washable?
- Yes, the removable Fresh LayerTM outer cover is machine washable to help manage sweat and odor Inner weight insert should be spot cleaned only
Are ZULU weighted vests designed for beginners or advanced users?
- ZULU weighted vests support a range of fitness levels Whether you're just getting started or looking to add more resistance to your routine, you can incorporate using a weighted vest at your own pace
What makes the ZULU Powerfill Pro water bottle different?
- Quick FillTM technology that allows users to refill the bottle with a simple flip without removing the lid Includes interchangeable sipping and chugging spouts, a leakproof locking lid and triple-wall copper-lined insulation
How long does the ZULU Powerfill Pro keep drinks cold?
- Triple-wall insulation with copper lining keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours Available in 24oz, 32oz, 40oz and 64oz sizes
About ZULU
ZULU creates thoughtfully designed tools to support everyday movement and real routines. Designed for durability, simplicity, and consistent use, our products keep up with life in motion. Headquartered in Chicago and established in 2011, ZULU helps people build habits and make progress over time. Follow us on Instagram @zuluathletic
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