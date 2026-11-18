MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration brings Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX) extension capabilities to Edge for Business on iOS and Android, helping organizations address mobile security challenges without disrupting workflows

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM) announced a collaboration with Microsoft to bring advanced enterprise browser security to Microsoft Edge for Business on mobile devices. Through this collaboration, organizations can now deploy the Akamai Workforce Protector extension directly across both iOS and Android via Microsoft deployment tools, establishing comprehensive web, SaaS, and generative AI security controls across mobile endpoints.

While the modern workforce relies heavily on smartphones and tablets for critical business tasks, mobile browsing has historically represented a significant blind spot for enterprise security teams. Standard mobile browsers have traditionally lacked support for security extensions, leaving organizations vulnerable to sophisticated mobile threats such as SMS phishing (smishing), unvetted generative AI usage, and sensitive data leakage.

Previously, organizations attempting to secure mobile browsing often had to deploy a separate, dedicated browser app, adding friction for employees and complexity for IT. The integration of Akamai Workforce Protector with Microsoft Edge for Business solves this challenge, delivering Akamai's enterprise security within the familiar browser that business users already rely on daily.

Key capabilities and business benefits of the integration include:



Enterprise extension deployment across iOS and Android: Edge for Business supports policy-based deployment of compatible enterprise extensions on managed iOS and Android devices, enabling organizations using Akamai Workforce Protector to deploy its extension within Edge for Business.

Comprehensive mobile web and AI protection: Delivers real-time threat prevention, malicious URL blocking, generative AI governance, and granular data loss prevention (DLP) controls directly within mobile browsing sessions.

Zero disruption to user experience: Employees can continue using Edge for Business without switching between separate corporate and personal browsing apps. Streamlined enterprise deployment: Integrates seamlessly into Microsoft's existing device and application management ecosystem, enabling IT administrators to push policies and extensions without manual overhead.

“Mobile devices are essential enterprise workstations, yet securing web activity on mobile has historically forced organizations to choose between clunky proprietary browsers or blind spots in their security posture,” said Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai.“By collaborating with Microsoft, we are eliminating that compromise. Akamai Workforce Protector on Microsoft Edge for Business delivers extension-level protection to both iOS and Android, empowering businesses to safely enable AI, prevent data loss, and thwart targeted mobile attacks directly within their existing workflows.”

“As an industry-leading secure enterprise browser, Microsoft Edge for Business provides a trusted platform for customers to extend Akamai Workforce Protector to their iOS and Android devices,” said Arunesh Chandra, Head of Product, Microsoft Edge for Business.“Together, we're giving IT admins a more unified management experience, while employees continue working in the familiar browser they rely on every day.”

To learn more about Akamai's enterprise security solutions, visit akamai.com/security.



To learn more about Edge for Business, visit

explore.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/business.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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