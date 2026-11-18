MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction volume rose 20.3% year-over-year as larger, higher-priced assets drove Q3 2026 market activity

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today released its Q3 2026 U.S. CRE Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, covering U.S. transaction activity for the quarter.

Market overview

U.S. CRE transaction activity strengthened in Q3 2026, with gains in dollar volume, the number of properties sold, and total square footage sold:



Total dollar volume: Increased 19.7% quarter-over-quarter and 20.3% year-over-year.

Properties sold: Increased 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and 6.9% year-over-year. Total square footage sold: Increased 13.4% quarter-over-quarter and 14.6% year-over-year.



Dollar volume and square footage sold continued to grow faster than the number of properties sold, suggesting activity is concentrating in larger, higher-priced assets. Deals valued at $10 million or more accounted for more than two-thirds of total dollar volume.

Sector highlights

Among the four primary sectors, industrial and office led year-over-year growth in dollar volume, while multifamily remained the largest sector:



Industrial: Dollar volume rose 39.3% year-over-year. Its share of total dollar volume increased 3.6 percentage points from Q3 2025 to 26.6%.

Office: Dollar volume rose 37.4% year-over-year. Office also led growth in the number of properties sold, up 14.2% quarter-over-quarter and 13.4% year-over-year. Multifamily: Accounted for 30.1% of total dollar volume, the largest sector share, despite a decline of 5.4 percentage points from Q3 2025.



Across all property types, median price per square foot increased 2.3% from Q2 and 7.8% from a year ago. Industrial posted the strongest growth in median price per square foot, rising 12.5% year-over-year.

Research perspective

“The Q3 data shows continued momentum in U.S. CRE investment, with the increasing scale and value of the assets trading,” said Cole Perry, Associate Director of Research at Altus Group.“Industrial and office trades drove the momentum through the third quarter, despite the rise in interest rates. While the shift toward larger transactions suggests capital is becoming more willing to move when investors see quality and conviction in the opportunity, the fourth quarter will be a critical quarter to watch, to understand if higher cost of capital becomes a headwind to the transaction recovery underway.”

About the report

Altus Group's transaction analysis covers a broad range of market activity and provides detailed data segmentation. This quarterly report offers a comprehensive overview of national commercial sale transactions across major property sectors, focusing on transaction volume, pricing, and pacing, with further insights by property subtype. While other reports tend to focus on large transactions, this report takes a broader view of the market capturing single-asset transactions exceeding $100,000 in sale value.

Access the full Q3 2026 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report.

*Note: Property- and transaction-level data are sourced from Altus Group's Reonomy dataset, which connects both public and private property data sources. In some cases, the authors applied estimates or adjustments to account for lagged reporting effects. The Q3 2026 data in the report should be interpreted as preliminary figures, which may be revised in future editions of the report as prior transactions are recorded or estimation methods are adjusted for accuracy.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .

Media contact

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Marketing Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

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