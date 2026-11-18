MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI agents hold one-on-one video conversations with hundreds of employees, customers, or partners, then turn what they hear into insights leaders can act on

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster, the AI company democratizing access to expertise through embodied, multimodal agents, today launched Napster Pulse: AI agents that interview more people than any leader could ever call, then show that leader what they learned.

Pulse began as a weekly scrum tool for Napster's engineering team, with individual interviews from more than 60 people fed into a dashboard that then determined the most important blockers for senior leadership to follow up on. That gave leadership a valuable set of actionable data: a weekly view of what was slowing the team down, sourced from one-on-one input from across the team. Now, Napster is rolling out Pulse so any organization can do the same with its employees, customers, and partners.

A survey reaches everyone but never asks why. A call gets to the reason, but only a few fit into a leader's week. Pulse does both. A leader defines what they need to learn, and one AI agent holds a video conversation with each participant on their own schedule, following up in real time on what that person actually says. A second agent, Nadia, then reads across every transcript and returns the themes, the outliers, and the exact quote behind each one. A leader can ask her a question in plain language, and she answers, then goes into the dashboard and shows where the answer came from.

"The moment a conversation needs to reach more than a handful of people, it stops being a conversation and becomes a survey,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster.“Napster Pulse keeps it a conversation, at any scale, and gives every participant the space to be heard.”

People turn out to be comfortable being interviewed by an AI. For participants it is a conversation on their own time and in their own words, and Napster's own engineering team has one every week. Outside research points the same way: In a randomized field experiment with roughly 70,000 applicants for customer service roles, researchers at the University of Chicago and Erasmus University found that 78% chose an AI voice interviewer over a human one when offered the choice, with human recruiters still making every hiring decision.

Pulse ships with 97 interview templates spanning sales win/loss, customer churn, product research, and employee feedback. The same system that runs a weekly engineering standup can run a conversation with every customer who left last quarter, or every buyer after a lost deal.

Every interview feeds one dashboard, where a leader can see what is being said across the whole group and go down to a single conversation. The results arrive in time to actually do something about them, whether that's to resolve tension between departments or respond to a trending request that would add value for employees. Pulse can also identify trends, key findings, and recurring issues across multiple interview sessions and respondents, giving leaders a broader view of the themes and priorities that come up most often.

At launch, Napster Pulse offers two types of interviews: open and structured. Open conversations feature questions that can be used as a springboard for having deeper discussions, making them ideal for standups, retros, one-on-ones, and pulse checks. Structured interviews cover scripted questions set by the author, for exchanges such as questionnaires. Sessions can be organized by speaking to Nadia, or by starting from one of the 97 templates. And the AI does more than follow a script: follow-up questions can be set in advance, or Pulse interviewers can decide when to ask them in real time based on the participant's answers, always staying within the goals of the interview.

The interviewer can be modeled on a real person in the organization or a standard interviewer agent provided by Napster. The AI interviewer can be set up with a specific person's appearance and voice, along with a customizable knowledge base, so the conversation feels closer to talking with an actual manager.

Napster Pulse is available now at napster.com/pulse. Visit napster.com for a look at all of Napster's AI solutions.

About Napster

Founded on the principle of democratizing access, first to music in 1999, now to expertise in the AI era, Napster gives AI a human face. The company builds embodied, multimodal AI agents that people can see, hear, and interact with across web, mobile, phone, and physical environments. By providing a human layer, complete with video presence, voice, and persistent memory, on top of any model, Napster's agents work alongside and elevate the customer and employee experience, carrying institutional knowledge into every interaction. For more information, visit napster.com.

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