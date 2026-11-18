MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-founded by Divya Parekh and Stella Olivia Kikoyo, Unstoppable: Personal Stories of Courage and Growth brings together women leaders, coaches, healers and entrepreneurs whose stories show how transformation begins with self-awareness.

Cary, NC, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DP Group, LLC and Stellar Woman announced that Unstoppable: Personal Stories of Courage and Growth has achieved #1 International Bestseller status on Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands. Created by Divya Parekh and Stella Olivia Kikoyo, the book gathers personal stories from women leaders, coaches, healers and entrepreneurs who have faced loss, reinvention and difficult choices, and who share what those seasons taught them.







Unstoppable, #1 International Bestseller in four countries

Unstoppable follows Unbreakable: Personal Stories of Growth and Transformation, the earlier anthology co-led by Parekh that reached #1 International Bestseller status on Amazon in February 2026. The new collection builds on that publishing success through a collaboration with Stellar Woman Ltd, the global women's empowerment, education, media and business development organisation founded by Kikoyo.

At the center of the book is a single idea set out in its introduction: before any visible change, there is a quiet moment of awareness. Each chapter returns to that moment when an author recognized that the life she was living no longer fit the woman she was becoming, and chose to act on what she saw.

“These stories are united by trust in one another, in the journey, and in the power of sharing what we carry within,” said Divya Parekh, founder of The DP Group and co-founder of Unstoppable.

The Authors and Their Stories

In“Surrender to Desire,” Viktoria Danchuk, founder of Verstria Systems, Inc. and a back-office systems architect with nearly thirty years of experience, examines how years of staying strong for others can quietly drain a woman's own direction. Her chapter invites readers to reflect on what they have postponed or suppressed, and to treat desire as a guide rather than a distraction.

In“The Triple D Effect in Leadership,” Angela Lang, founder of The Renewal Directive, draws on more than two decades leading teams in addiction services and social care. She describes the Isolation Trap, a hidden cycle that erodes the energy of high-performing leaders long before anyone around them notices, and her Triple D Framework of depletion, disconnection and disengagement.

In“Becoming the Woman the Vision Requires, the Unstoppable Journey,” Stella Olivia Kikoyo, founder of Stellar Woman Ltd, a Chartered Marketer, Senior Lecturer, women's empowerment, branding and brand positioning strategist born in Uganda and based in the United Kingdom, writes about the inner work behind any vision. Her chapter argues that the greatest work is not building the vision, but becoming the woman who can carry it.

In“Food for Thought,” Amy Kohler, who has spent 40 years in the healthcare field, including as a registered nurse, tells the story of a late-night call from a trauma center after her mother's accident. Her chapter shows how that experience shaped her commitment to looking at the whole picture of a person's health and healing.

In“Choosing Myself,” Nicki Lothian, a leadership and personal development coach, founder of Nicki Lothian Coaching and co-founder of Discovery Coaching, describes the conversation with her daughter that led her to leave a 22-year career in public healthcare. Her story explores what it takes to follow one's own dreams in order to show children that theirs are possible.

In“Your Life Has a Plan. Do You Remember?” Hilde Bekken, an intuitive energy healer, Reiki teacher and spiritual coach, writes about remembering who one is and why. Drawing on more than fifteen years of guiding women, her chapter invites readers to reconnect with their inner power and purpose.

What Readers Can Take from Unstoppable

The six stories come from different backgrounds and professions, yet share practical lessons for women navigating change:

Each author describes a moment of seeing her situation clearly before anything else could change.Several chapters show how being the dependable one can slowly crowd out a woman's own needs and ambitions.Endurance without rest reveals a slow erosion of identity and energy rather than strength.Stories from healthcare and energy work emphasize that recovery depends on more than a single treatment or decision.The founders frame each chapter as an act of service to readers who may be facing a similar crossroads.

Inside the Book: From Awareness to Action

The founders' note opens with a challenge to a belief many women carry: that their experiences are not significant enough to share, or that their story belongs to someone else. The introduction describes awareness as the wind that clears away the fog of routine and comfort, revealing what may have been mistaken for fulfillment and peace. It suggests that many women wait for certainty when they believe they are waiting for confidence, and that the greatest limitation is rarely circumstance but awareness. Readers are encouraged to reflect on their personal narratives and understand that lasting transformation develops internally well before any external results show.

A Partnership Built on Shared Purpose

Unstoppable results from a collaboration between Parekh and Kikoyo, longtime partners in women's empowerment, leadership and authority building. Parekh and Kikoyo designed the anthology as more than just a single book: they created a pathway for women to own their stories, become published authors, and carry their message further through anthology chapters, their own books, speaking engagements, and events.

“For years, I believed I was building a vision,” writes Stella Olivia Kikoyo, founder of Stellar Woman and co-founder of Unstoppable, in her chapter.“The vision was quietly building me. And perhaps that is what it means to be unstoppable. Not that nothing will ever stand in your way, but that you refuse to stop becoming the woman your vision requires you to be.”

Parekh is a book-to-business strategist and the author of fourteen books, including The Entrepreneur's Garden and Expert to Influencer. Through The DP Group, which published Unstoppable, she guides experts, executives, coaches and entrepreneurs through every stage of collaborative and individual publishing, from concept and storytelling to writing, publishing, launch and authority positioning.

Kikoyo draws on over 25 years of combined experience spanning marketing, business management education, women's empowerment, leadership, media and publishing. Through Stellar Woman Magazine, Stellar Woman Academy, The Stellar Woman Show and international events, Stellar Woman helps women build purposeful lives, founder-led brands and lasting legacies.

Why Collaborative Women's Anthologies Matter

For many first-time authors, a full-length book can feel out of reach. A collaborative women's anthology gives each contributor a defined chapter, editorial guidance and the shared visibility of a published, internationally ranked book. For readers, the anthology offers six perspectives on courage, identity, healing and reinvention. Together, these stories remind women that their experiences carry wisdom, their voices matter, and the decision to change can begin long before the path ahead becomes clear.

Unstoppable: Personal Stories of Courage and Growth (paperback ISBN 978-1-949513-56-1) is available on Amazon at .

Women who are ready to share their own stories in a future collaborative book can learn more at .

About The DP Group, LLC

The DP Group, LLC is a Cary, North Carolina firm that designs customized AI enablement and leadership programs for executives, managers, and teams, combining leadership development with practical AI integration and an emphasis on clear thinking, effective communication, and human judgment. Through its publishing arm, the company also publishes collaborative anthologies and individual books, guiding leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from concept and storytelling through writing, publishing and launch so they can use their books to build credibility, visibility and lasting impact.

Press Inquiries

Divya Parekh

contact [at] divyaparekh.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: